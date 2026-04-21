Tandem PV has opened a 40 MW commercial demonstration factory in Fremont, California, marking a significant transition for perovskite-silicon technology from laboratory development to repeatable manufacturing at scale. USA Tandem PV has opened a commercial demonstration factory in Fremont, California, marking a transition for perovskite-silicon technology from laboratory development to repeatable manufacturing at scale. The 464.5 m facility features approximately 40 MW of annual nameplate capacity and is producing tandem solar panels that are roughly 60 times larger than the company's initial ...

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