Teledyne e2v, a global innovator of imaging solutions, announced the launch of the Caiman imaging module, a small, lightweight, low power solution designed for demanding low light applications.

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Teledyne e2v's Caiman module for low light imaging

Built around the OnyxMax sensor, Caiman delivers high quantum efficiency, high spatial resolution in the near-infrared spectral band, and low noise performance providing high sensitivity in low-light conditions (less than 1 mlx). The module integrates image processing features, including automatic exposure control, noise filtering, histogram equalization, and binning, to ensure consistently high image quality.

With its compact form factor and very low power consumption (below 1W), Caiman is designed for extended operation. It also supports high speeds (greater than 120 fps), which reduces overall system latency for smoother real-time visualization. Its MIPI interface enables easy integration into digital vision systems and compatibility with standard System on Chips (SOCs).

These capabilities make Caiman an ideal solution for night vision, surveillance, laser detection, and scientific imaging applications. Its CMOS technology ensures reliable performance in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

Caiman will be showcased at SPIE Defense Security, National Harbor, Maryland, USA, from April 26 to April 30, 2026. Visit Teledyne at booth 703 or contact us online for more information.

Documentation, samples, and software for evaluation or development are available upon request.

Teledyne Vision Solutions of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com