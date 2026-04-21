Blockchain.com Launches Global Self-Custodied Perpetual Futures Trading

The only major platform enabling users to trade perpetual futures directly using BTC deposits while maintaining full self-custody within Blockchain.com's DeFi wallet

VALLETTA, Malta, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in cryptocurrency services for retail and institutional users, announced today the rollout of perpetual futures trading within its non-custodial DeFi wallet. This new feature enables users to now trade perps where their assets already live, eliminating the need to move funds to third-party exchanges.

Powered by Hyperliquid, Blockchain.com is now removing the friction traditionally associated with derivatives and futures trading. Users can now access high-leverage markets with no contract expiry directly from their own wallets for pure, seamless self-custodial trading.

"We've spent the last decade focused on making crypto easy and borderless for everyone," said Nic Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com. "We want to make the jump from holding your crypto to actually using it feel instant. By letting you fund your account with your own Bitcoin while keeping total control of your keys, we're proving that managing your own money can actually be the easiest way to trade."

The perpetual futures feature includes real-time pricing, flexible leverage options, and intuitive risk management tools, all designed to operate seamlessly within the wallet interface. Users can open, manage and close positions while maintaining full control of the private keys.

Key functionalities include:

Fund Directly with BTC: Fund your perps account directly from the funds you hold in your DeFi wallet in a single, one-click transaction. No complex conversions, and no asset fragmentation.

Fund your perps account directly from the funds you hold in your DeFi wallet in a single, one-click transaction. No complex conversions, and no asset fragmentation. 190+ Crypto Markets: Users can trade +190 crypto markets with up to 40x leverage. New asset types coming soon, including FX, Stocks and Commodities.

Users can trade +190 crypto markets with up to 40x leverage. New asset types coming soon, including FX, Stocks and Commodities. Embedded Self-Custody: Trade, manage, and close positions while maintaining 100% control of your assets within the Blockchain.com DeFi wallet. No intermediaries and no loss of ownership at any stage of the trading lifecycle.

Trade, manage, and close positions while maintaining 100% control of your assets within the Blockchain.com DeFi wallet. No intermediaries and no loss of ownership at any stage of the trading lifecycle. Risk-First Interface: Features designed for clarity, small default leverage for beginners, and transparent risk explainers. Built to support both new users and sophisticated traders with institutional-grade risk awareness tools.

To learn more or to begin trading, go to Blockchain.com's dedicated Perps Help Center HERE.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

Media Contact:press@blockchain.com

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