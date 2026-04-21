BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 21 April 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 56,852,138 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 21 April 2026, the Company held 38,509,167 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 56,852,138 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2284

Date: 21 April 2026