China Clean Expo: CCE 2026 Wrapped Up with Record-Breaking Global Participation and Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Clean Expo (CCE 2026), organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets and supported by ISSA, concluded with resounding success on April 3rd, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The event setted new records across multiple dimensions, reaffirming its status as Asia's premier cleaning industry flagship.

This year, CCE gathered 500+ leading exhibitors. As part of Hotel & Shop Plus, it attracted approximately 140,000 professional visitors from 176 countries and regions-including South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Mongolia, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Brazil, Germany, Italy, USA, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and beyond- highlighting CCE's growing role as a vital hub for international business exchange.

The show convened renowned manufacturers including Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, Comet, Tennant, ICE, LAVOR, Gausium, PUDU, Viggo, HAWK, JIUSI, KEEON, ECOVACS, Bennet, Chaobao, ROSIWIT, CDWK and more. Together, they unveiled breakthrough innovations-from high-efficiency equipment, eco-conscious formulations to AI-driven automation, and health-integrated hygiene systems-illustrating a clear trajectory-toward intelligence, sustainability, and science-led cleanliness.

Further reinforcing this momentum, CCE 2026 spotlighted three transformative segments. Hall N3 became a live arena for intelligent cleaning, where over 40 brands demonstrated AI-powered autonomous robots tailored for diverse environments. Complementing this, over 10 drone-based systems offered practical, safe alternatives for high-altitude exterior maintenance-addressing persistent challenges in labor availability and workplace safety. In parallel, the commercial laundry zone featured next-generation technologies, from tunnel washers and automated finishing lines to advanced detergents, signaling a new era of operational efficiency.

Beyond the floor, over 90 concurrent sessions deepened professional engagement. Experts from academia, enterprise leadership, industry associations, and media convened to explore critical themes-from cleaning technology and operation and property management to healthcare sanitation, restroom innovation, and sustainable laundry practices. These forums provided actionable insights, fostered knowledge exchange, and connected stakeholders across the value chain.

A standout addition this year was the debut of the Global Xchange Hub, designed to accelerate international collaboration. Blending thought leadership, business matchmaking, and innovation showcases, the hub hosted a curated program: ISSA expert-led speeches, company solution pitches and international business matchmaking. The result was a dynamic ecosystem where ideas met opportunity-and partnerships took shape.

CCE 2026 has successfully concluded-thank you to all who supported us. CCE 2027 will return from March 30 to April 2, 2027 at SNIEC, where we will continue to shape a cleaner future together. For further information, please visit www.chinacleanexpo.com

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