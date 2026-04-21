Insurance premiums for renewable energy projects in Australia are expected to decrease this year despite natural catastrophe and extreme weather exposures remaining a major concern, particularly for large-scale solar asset owners and investors. Australia Renewable energy underwriting business Tokio Marine GX (TMGX), formerly GCube Insurance, has tipped insurance premiums for large-scale solar, wind and battery projects to decline in 2026 but has cautioned that natural catastrophes and severe weather events are likely to influence the pace at which premiums move. Will Hiller, underwriter at TMGX, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...