A report from LevelTen Energy finds North American solar PPA prices rose 4.6% in the first quarter of 2026 as developers navigate a complex regulatory and geopolitical environment. USA Market-averaged solar PPA prices increased to $64.49/MWh during the first quarter, representing a year-over-year jump of more than 13%. Wind prices on the same index surged by nearly 8% during the quarter to reach $79.40/MWh, a nearly 24% increase compared to Q1 2025, said a quarterly report from LevelTen Energy. The upward trend for both technologies follows two previous quarters of price climbs, extending a period ...

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