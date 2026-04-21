Investors are shifting focus from deployment growth to platforms that can orchestrate and monetize battery fleets.From ESS News The number of batteries installed (and how quick that install is happening) may no longer be the most important metric for investors evaluating residential storage projects. Instead, for some investors, long-term revenue streams provided by market participation, virtual power plants (VPP) and aggregation are taking center stage. All considered, the integrated platform with both software and hardware wins. "A pure-play hardware vendor's value is limited to the value of ...

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