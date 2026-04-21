GenAIQ helps organizations scale generative AI from isolated pilots to secure, enterprise-wide automation across their business functions.

BearingPoint today announced the launch of GenAIQ, its proprietary agentic AI platform designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented AI pilots and into real operational impact. Built for enterprise environments, GenAIQ automates knowledge-intensive tasks and business processes while enabling transparency, governance, and seamless integration with existing IT landscapes.

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BearingPoint launches GenAIQ, its proprietary agentic AI platform designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented AI pilots and into real operational impact.

Why it matters now

While many organizations are exploring generative AI, few succeed in scaling it into daily operations. Fragmented data, document-heavy workflows, and increasing demands for transparency, compliance, and control continue to slow adoption. GenAIQ addresses these challenges by combining agentic AI, domain-specific intelligence, and deep enterprise integration in a single, modular platform turning experimentation into scalable execution.

Business value and adoption

GenAIQ supports organizations at every stage of their AI journey from task-level assistance to fully automated, end-to-end processes. Powered by 60+ industry-specific agents and proven workflows available through its agent store, the platform reduces manual effort in knowledge-intensive work, improves output quality, and accelerates time to value.

BearingPoint supports clients end-to-end, from identifying high-impact use cases to implementation, enablement, and long-term scaling.

"Many organizations are experimenting with generative AI but struggle to scale beyond isolated use cases," says Tomas Chroust, Partner and Head of CoE Data Analytics AI at BearingPoint. "GenAIQ provides a scalable, integrated platform that transforms agentic AI into a reliable foundation for business automation."

"GenAIQ was built to evolve with our clients' ambitions," adds Tessen Fritzsche, Product Manager GenAIQ at BearingPoint. "Whether starting with task-level support or moving toward end-to-end automation, the platform delivers flexibility, transparency, and enterprise-grade control."

To learn more about GenAIQ and how it can accelerate your AI journey, visit the GenAIQ website. GenAIQ is available now, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to enterprise-scale automation.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421636182/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com