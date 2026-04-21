Battery X Metals Files International PCT Patent Application for Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Technology, Providing a Pathway to Pursue Patent Protection in 150+ Countries for Technology Validated by a Leading Scientific Institution to Recover ~99% Capa

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals has filed an International patent application under the PCT for its next-generation lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing platform, advancing its intellectual property strategy toward intellectual property protection across key international markets and jurisdictions. The PCT patent application claims priority rights from two previously filed U.S. provisional patent applications, and enables the Company to pursue patent protection in over 150 countries, establishing a foundation for long-term commercialization, licensing, and strategic partnerships. The Company is advancing a scalable battery lifecycle platform, with intellectual property protection positioned as a core pillar supporting deployment across automotive service networks, energy storage systems, and broader electrification infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing"), has filed a final International patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") for its next-generation lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing technology platform.

This PCT patent application claims priority to the provisional patent applications previously announced by the Company on April 11, 2025 , which were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its proprietary software and hardware innovations designed to diagnose, rebalance, and extend the remaining useful lifespan of lithium-ion and electric vehicle ("EV") batteries. The submission of the PCT patent application represents a critical inflection point in the Company's intellectual property strategy, by claiming priority to the provisional patent applications and establishing a pathway to pursue patent protection in a broad range of international jurisdictions. This step is intended to position Battery X Metals to secure and defend its technology platform at a global scale as it advances toward commercialization.

The PCT Patent Application

Battery X Rebalancing is developing a proprietary platform designed to address a fundamental inefficiency in lithium-ion battery systems: capacity degradation driven by cell imbalance. This issue, inherent across battery chemistries and use cases, results in underutilized energy capacity, performance degradation, and accelerated asset replacement cycles. The Company's technology is engineered to operate at the cell level, diagnosing imbalances and dynamically reallocating charge and discharge across battery strings to restore usable capacity and improve system performance. As previously disclosed, independent validation conducted by the National Research Council of Canada demonstrated the technology's ability to recover nearly all lost capacity attributable to cell imbalance, reinforcing its potential applicability across a wide range of battery systems.

The Company's PCT patent application includes innovations relating to a method and system for battery pack adjustment, designed to address the common issue of cell imbalance within battery packs, which can lead to reduced capacity, performance limitations, and shortened lifespan. The technology introduces an intelligent system that monitors and manages the state of charge across groups of cells, enabling more balanced operation and improved utilization of available energy. By dynamically reallocating charge and discharge across cells, the system is designed to restore usable capacity, enhance safety, and extend overall battery life.

The PCT patent application also includes innovations relating to two-wire charging and remote voltage detection, which are designed to simplify battery system architecture and reduce hardware complexity. This approach enables both charging and voltage measurement to be performed using a single pair of wires, eliminating the need for additional sensing components typically required in conventional systems. The result is a more streamlined and cost-efficient solution that maintains reliable performance while supporting scalable deployment across electric vehicle and energy storage applications.

Intellectual Property as a Strategic Enabler of Platform Scale

The PCT patent application is intended to protect a suite of integrated innovations spanning both hardware and software, including intelligent energy management systems, real-time diagnostic architectures, and streamlined methodologies for voltage detection and system optimization. Collectively, these components form the basis of a technology platform designed not as a single-point solution, but as an embedded layer within the broader battery lifecycle, capable of integrating into existing infrastructure and supporting next-generation service models.

The Company views intellectual property as a strategic enabler of platform scale, ecosystem integration, and long-term value creation. By advancing global patent protection through the PCT framework, Battery X Metals is positioning its technology to support licensing models, strategic commercial partnerships, and integration across distributed service environments, including automotive service centers, dealership networks, and fleet maintenance ecosystems. This approach also supports potential future expansion into adjacent applications such as stationary energy storage systems, while enabling the development of a broader data-driven battery intelligence layer as deployment scales.

Positioning for the Emerging Post-Warranty EV Market

The global transition toward electrification continues to accelerate, with the installed base of lithium-ion batteries expanding rapidly across electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As a growing proportion of this fleet approaches or exits manufacturer warranty coverage, demand is expected to increase for solutions that can extend battery lifespan, improve performance, and reduce total cost of ownership. Battery X Metals is advancing its rebalancing technology as a targeted solution within this emerging market, with the objective of enabling scalable, service-based intervention that addresses battery degradation at its source.

The Company believes that securing a robust intellectual property position at this stage is critical to participating meaningfully in this market opportunity, while supporting future integration with diagnostic platforms, service workflows, and recurring revenue models. The PCT patent application aligns with the Company's broader strategy of transitioning from a discrete technology provider toward a platform-oriented participant in the global battery lifecycle ecosystem.

Advancing Toward Commercialization and Scalable Deployment

The PCT patent application is aligned with the Company's ongoing efforts to advance its technology toward commercialization, including continued development of next-generation hardware systems, refinement of diagnostic capabilities, and evaluation of deployment models across service networks. As part of its broader platform strategy, Battery X Metals intends to integrate its rebalancing technology within a structured ecosystem that may include diagnostic front-end solutions, service workflows, and data-driven performance analytics, supporting a scalable and repeatable model for battery lifecycle management.

"This International PCT patent application represents a foundational step in establishing a globally defensible intellectual property position for our technology," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer of Battery X Metals. "We are building a platform designed to operate within the rapidly expanding battery ecosystem, and securing global intellectual property protection is essential to enabling long-term commercialization, strategic partnerships, and scalable deployment across markets, in an industry rapidly growing, worldwide."

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 20231. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units2, a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage3,4. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements5. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, representing a decrease of approximately 35%. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, the battery module's discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing the recovery of approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to cell imbalance.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

1 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024 , 2 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 , 3 IEA , 4 U.S. News , 5 Recurrent Auto

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding: the Company's International patent application filed under the PCT and the anticipated benefits thereof; the preservation of priority rights from previously filed provisional patent applications; the ability and intention of the Company to pursue, obtain, and maintain patent protection in multiple international jurisdictions; the scope, validity, and enforceability of the Company's intellectual property; the ability of the Company to secure and defend its technology platform globally; the development, functionality, performance, validation, and commercialization of the Company's lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing technology; the ability of the Company's technology to diagnose, rebalance, restore capacity, and extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries; the scalability, deployment, and integration of the Company's technology across automotive service networks, dealership networks, fleet maintenance ecosystems, energy storage systems, and other electrification infrastructure; the ability to develop a platform-oriented battery lifecycle solution and embedded technology layer; the potential for licensing, strategic partnerships, commercial agreements, and ecosystem integration; the development of service-based and recurring revenue models; the expansion of the Company's technology into adjacent applications, including stationary energy storage systems; the development of data-driven battery intelligence capabilities and analytics platforms; the Company's ability to advance its technology toward commercialization, including continued hardware development, diagnostic refinement, and evaluation of deployment models; the anticipated growth of the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets; the projected number of electric vehicles expected to exit manufacturer warranty coverage; the resulting demand for battery lifespan extension, performance optimization, and cost reduction solutions; the Company's positioning within the emerging post-warranty EV market; the ability of the Company to participate meaningfully in the global battery lifecycle ecosystem; the ability of the Company to execute on its business strategy; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology in supporting sustainability, reducing battery replacement costs, and contributing to the energy transition. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: the effectiveness, scalability, and commercial viability of the Company's technology; the continued advancement of research and development activities; the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; the availability of capital and resources; the growth of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the PCT patent application may not result in issued patents or that such patents may not provide the expected scope of protection; the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully prosecute, maintain, defend, or enforce its intellectual property rights; uncertainties related to the interpretation and application of patent laws across jurisdictions; risks related to the development, testing, validation, and commercialization of the Company's technology; the risk that laboratory or controlled validation results, including those conducted by third parties, may not be replicated in real-world or commercial environments; uncertainties regarding the performance, reliability, and scalability of the technology across different battery chemistries, configurations, and use cases; the risk that the technology may not achieve expected capacity recovery, lifespan extension, or performance improvements in all applications; market acceptance of the Company's technology and solutions; competition in the battery technology, diagnostics, and EV servicing markets; technological advancements by competitors; reliance on third-party partners, manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers; risks associated with integrating the Company's technology into existing systems and infrastructure; risks related to commercialization timelines and capital requirements; the ability of the Company to secure financing and strategic partnerships; regulatory and compliance requirements; changes in laws, regulations, or industry standards; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-files-international-pct-patent-application-for-lithium-ion-batte-1159307