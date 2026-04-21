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Dow Jones News
21.04.2026 09:33 Uhr
169 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
21-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

21/04/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like    XS2067308895 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
4.60% Social Bonds due 20/04/2036; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of   Debt and 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD200,000 in excess thereof)        debt-like    XS3348861314 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Saltaire Finance plc 
 
5.463% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 21/04/2041; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to  debt-like    XS3353681698 --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 22/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3256692412 --  
each)                                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: Investec PLC 
 
4.000% Callable Resettable Senior Notes due 21/10/2032; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like    XS3310444156 --  
up to and including EUR199,000)                            securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
3.996% Series 2026-04 Regulated Covered Bonds due 21/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    debt-like    USG6398ADE40 --  
thereof up to and including USD399,000) (Regulation S)                 securities 
 
 
3.996% Series 2026-04 Regulated Covered Bonds due 21/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    debt-like    US638602BT88 --  
thereof up to and including USD399,000) (Rule 144A)                  securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 424480 
EQS News ID:  2311490 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2311490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.