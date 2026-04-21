Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067308895 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 4.60% Social Bonds due 20/04/2036; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD200,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3348861314 -- securities Issuer Name: Saltaire Finance plc 5.463% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 21/04/2041; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3353681698 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 22/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3256692412 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Investec PLC 4.000% Callable Resettable Senior Notes due 21/10/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS3310444156 -- up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.996% Series 2026-04 Regulated Covered Bonds due 21/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess debt-like USG6398ADE40 -- thereof up to and including USD399,000) (Regulation S) securities 3.996% Series 2026-04 Regulated Covered Bonds due 21/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess debt-like US638602BT88 -- thereof up to and including USD399,000) (Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 424480 EQS News ID: 2311490 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)