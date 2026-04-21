Reconfirms Quality Processes, Commitment to Information Security

Klarrio, a leading developer of scalable data platforms and services, has renewed its ISO 27001 Certification for 2026. ISO 27001 is the global standard for ensuring excellence in information security management systems (ISMS).

Confirmed by DQS Belgium, a Brussels-based third-party management-system certification firm that audited Klarrio's ISMS earlier this year, the 2026 designation marks the third year in a row Klarrio has achieved ISO 27001 status.

Djamel Becherif, Data Protection Officer at Klarrio, said the company's latest ISO certification will be valid through the remainder of the year, with another recertification initiative scheduled for the early part of 2027.

"It's not just important to keep up to date with best industry practices and emerging compliance issues, it's increasingly critical to stay on top of anything related to cyber security developments in general, small or otherwise.

"Our goal is to remain at the forefront of anything whatsoever that impacts the internal processes and external impact of Klarrio's ISMS security stance," Becherif said.

Kurt Jonckheer, Klarrio CEO, also said that with the widespread adoption of AI and massive disruptions in the technology market today, third-party verifications like ISO 27001 will play a far more important role than they have traditionally done in the past.

"The days when you can guarantee information security with a handshake alone are long gone. The only thing that makes sense today is to take a Zero Trust approach to anything anyone tells you about an information security solution, and a qualified third-party certification is one way to help ensure authenticity," Jonckheer said.

About Klarrio:

Klarrio is a leading systems integrator and software development firm specializing in real-time data streaming. With nearly a decade of experience in cloud-native and open-source technologies, Klarrio builds cutting-edge data foundations that deliver disruptive, robust, and technically complex solutions for organizations globally.

Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Klarrio maintains four additional offices worldwide, located in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and the USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260417123876/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Michael Burns, michael.burns@klarrio.com