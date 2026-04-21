Olvi Oyj: Juha Kauppinen appointed Chief Financial and Information Officer of Olvi Plc

Olvi Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 April 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Changes in the Board of Directors / Management / Auditors

Juha Kauppinen appointed Chief Financial and Information Officer of Olvi Plc

The Board of Directors of Olvi Plc has appointed Juha Kauppinen as the company's Chief Financial and Information Officer (CFIO) and a member of the Group Executive Team. He will start in his position during the third quarter.

Juha Kauppinen joins Olvi from Sanoma Media Finland, where he has served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFO&COO). He has 25 years of experience in financial management and operational leadership roles, as well as in executing corporate acquisitions. He holds an M.Sc. (Tech.).

As Chief Financial and Information Officer, Juha Kauppinen will be responsible for leading the Olvi Group's finance and information management, financing, reporting, and contributing to strategic work. He will report to CEO Patrik Lundell.

"At Olvi, strong Finnish roots are combined with a clear European growth strategy. I look forward to working together with all Olvi employees to build profitable growth", says Juha Kauppinen.

The current CFO, Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen, will remain a member of the Group Executive Team in a new, strategical key role as leading international business. More information about the appointment will be provided after Juha Kauppinen has started. Tiina-Liisa will continue in her current role until Juha starts.

"I would like to thank Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen for her strong leadership and significant contribution to developing our company. I am pleased that she will continue to drive the development of our company in line with our strategy in her new role as part of the Group Executive Team", says CEO Patrik Lundell.

Olvi Plc

Board of Directors

For further information:

Patrik Lundell,

CEO

tel. +358 290 00 1050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media