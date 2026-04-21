Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Recycling growth of 89% in a wait-and-see market

First quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

The company completed a fully guaranteed rights issue that resulted in a capital injection of SEK 51.8 million before deduction of issue costs.

Sales decreased by 11% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 and the gross margin was 48%, i.e. similar to the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Performance Masterbatch sales decreased by 1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 and Performance Chemicals sales decreased by 25% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 due to a wait-and-see market in the lightweight segment.

The company communicated that a recycling customer in the US is increasing the use of Nexam's additives and that the expected annual sales rate to the customer is increasing to SEK 11 million. The increasing deliveries will begin during the second quarter.

Financials during the first quarter of 2026:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 43,878,000 (49,281,000).

The gross margin amounted to 48% (48%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK -1,361,000 (1,299,000).

Available cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 62,949,000 and consisted of SEK 37,949,000 in bank balances and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 25,000,000. At the beginning of the financial year, bank balances amounted to SEK 12,168,000 and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 13,703,000.

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK -4,913,000 (1,876,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.05).

Lomma 21 April 2026

The Board of Directors

These financial statements haven't been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim report for the first quarter for 2026 on April the 21st at 12:00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/yaWXA488tZ0'si=vDeq6KPpb0uRG4Ue

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 21st of April 2026.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.