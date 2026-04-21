Digia Oyj: Changes in Digia's management team: CFO Kristiina Simola to leave the company by the end of October 2026

Digia Plc

Stock exchange release

21 April 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

Digia Plc's Chief Financial Officer, Kristiina Simola, has resigned from her position to pursue a career as a board professional.

However, Simola will continue in her current role until no later than the end of October 2026 to ensure a controlled and smooth transition. She has served as Digia's Chief Financial Officer since 2017.

"I would like to thank Kristiina for her long and valuable contribution to Digia's profitable growth and wish her all the best in her new challenges," comments Timo Levoranta, CEO of Digia.

Digia has initiated the recruitment process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta

CEO, Digia Plc

Phone: +358 (0)40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).