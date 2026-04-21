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WKN: 928278 | ISIN: FI0009007983 | Ticker-Symbol: S2Y
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:08
5,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5805,78011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
38 Leser
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Digia Oyj: Changes in Digia's management team: CFO Kristiina Simola to leave the company by the end of October 2026

Digia Plc
Stock exchange release
21 April 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

Digia Plc's Chief Financial Officer, Kristiina Simola, has resigned from her position to pursue a career as a board professional.

However, Simola will continue in her current role until no later than the end of October 2026 to ensure a controlled and smooth transition. She has served as Digia's Chief Financial Officer since 2017.

"I would like to thank Kristiina for her long and valuable contribution to Digia's profitable growth and wish her all the best in her new challenges," comments Timo Levoranta, CEO of Digia.

Digia has initiated the recruitment process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Further information:

Timo Levoranta
CEO, Digia Plc
Phone: +358 (0)40 500 2050

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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