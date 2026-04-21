An international research team has developed an AI-driven robotic platform that autonomously designs, fabricates, and optimizes perovskite solar cells, completing the full experimental workflow in a closed-loop system. Using the platform, the researchers fabricated and tested more than 50,000 devices, achieving efficiencies of up to 27%.An international research team has developed an AI-driven robotic platform capable of autonomously designing, fabricating, and optimizing perovskite solar cells. "At the core of the study is the idea that robotic experimentation should do more than automate repetitive ...

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