New dynamic solution helps prevent infringements to streamline operations across the EU and UK

Samsara (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, today launched an industry-first dynamic Smart Compliance solution for fleets across the EU and UK. The platform enables a proactive approach to tachograph (tacho) compliance, helping organisations manage critical elements of driver safety and regulatory workflows in one place.

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Mulgrew Haulage Ltd

Designed for compliance managers and safety leaders across industries, Samsara's Smart Compliance integrates prevention, management, and coaching into a single, open platform.

Traditional compliance often requires managing multiple, disconnected systems for tacho downloads and telematics. This creates administrative burdens and increases the risk of legal fines. With 60% to 80% of EU fleets operating across borders, managing these complexities is a daily challenge.

Samsara is the first platform that eliminates the need for fragmented, legacy systems by seamlessly consolidating AI-based safety, telematics, and comprehensive compliance into a single experience. As one of the first in the industry to offer proactive pre-infringement audio alerts, we empower drivers to correct errors in real time before they result in infringements.

While other solutions offer a patchwork of tools, Samsara provides a true one-stop shop with advanced rulesets for 17 European countries. This unified approach gives organisations the accurate insights they need to scale cross-border operations while keeping their people safe and their supply chains resilient.

"Previously, we would wait for the infringement report and deal with everything in bulk, which could take most of the day," said Matt Crossland, UK Area Manager at Mulgrew Haulage Ltd, one of the first customers to trial Smart Compliance. "Now everything is in one place-the infringement, manager response, and driver acknowledgement-and it takes about two minutes per infringement with Smart Compliance. Instead of looking back at last month's infringements, we review yesterday's, deal with them immediately, and send them straight to the driver digitally to fully understand what happened. This reduces what previously took a day, to a matter of minutes."

Key innovations for smarter operations

In-cab alerts: Real-time warnings help drivers avoid errors and stay safe before an incident occurs.

Real-time warnings help drivers avoid errors and stay safe before an incident occurs. Centralised dashboard: Organisations can manage everything from tacho downloads to infringement resolution in one central location, increasing speed and accuracy.

Organisations can manage everything from tacho downloads to infringement resolution in one central location, increasing speed and accuracy. VDO-powered European rulesets: Leveraging industry-leading infringement analysis from VDO across 17+ countries, with ongoing updates to support evolving EU regulations.

Leveraging industry-leading infringement analysis from VDO across 17+ countries, with ongoing updates to support evolving EU regulations. Digital coaching workflows: Integrated tools for driver debriefs and self-acknowledgment turns data into meaningful, actionable coaching.

Integrated tools for driver debriefs and self-acknowledgment turns data into meaningful, actionable coaching. Compliance KPIs: High-level dashboards allow managers to track improvements and identify trends at a glance.

The stakes for maintaining compliance have never been higher. In 2024, tachograph offenses accounted for 58% of all DVSA HGV prosecutions, and the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. Starting in July 2026, these requirements will extend to cross-border LCVs over 2.5 tonnes, putting additional pressure on international fleets. For many organisations, the risk of non-compliance goes beyond financial penalties; it can lead to the loss of their operator's licence, making a unified, reliable compliance platform an essential part of their long-term resilience.

Samsara helps physical operations organisations improve safety and efficiency. By moving to an integrated, data-driven system, fleets can reduce administrative costs and significantly cut down on fines. With costs of up to £5,000 per infringement and the risk of suspension or loss of an Operator's License, proactive compliance is critical for fleet operations. This approach also boosts driver retention by replacing punitive measures with helpful, respectful coaching.

"Our customers' operations in Europe are some of the most complex in the world, and there is a huge opportunity to use AI to spot risks and avoid infringements," said Praveen Murugesan, VP of Engineering EMEA. "Smart Compliance takes the guesswork out of compliance by automating the toil that office teams grapple with every day. We're super excited to provide the technology that keeps these essential supply chains moving safely."

Samsara's Smart Compliance will be available from today, for fleets across the EU and in the UK. To learn more, visit samsara.com/eu-smart-compliance.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world's most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Lana Taylor

media@samsara.com