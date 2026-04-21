Schools and trusts can benefit from a connected technology platform providing deeper insight for earlier action and better pupil outcomes

Tes today announces the launch of Tes360, a connected platform that brings together the organisation's unique depth of education insight with the power of technology.

With this launch, the global technology company, whose mission is to enable great teaching and power schools worldwide, is tackling one of the biggest challenges facing schools and trusts: that critical information is spread across more people, teams, and systems, but without connection.

As education becomes more complex, the challenge isn't a lack of data or technology. It's that data isn't connected, so insight doesn't always reach the people responsible for taking action when it matters most. Tes360 brings together this information, saving time, speeding up decision making, and providing insight and driving action across schools and trusts.

By connecting data, Tes is uniting critical information across school operations, classroom management, staff management and retention, timetabling, HR, SEND, safeguarding, and more, meaning the right people can see what matters, understand why, and act sooner. With the platform, running schools becomes more efficient, finding, hiring and retaining teachers is easier, managing classrooms and pupils is seamless, and parents and the school community are more engaged.

Turning insight into action at scale

The launch of the platform will bring together Tes products while simultaneously working alongside any existing school or trust MIS systems. This will enable:

Earlier identification of risks and issues

Faster decision-making

Less manual work and administrative burden, saving teachers time and highlighting opportunities for improvement

Greater visibility and consistency across schools and trusts of best practice, school improvements, and performance

Rather than adding another system, Tes360 unites what already exists. As connections across products bring insight, teams and leaders gain a clearer and more consistent view of what's happening across the school.

Rod Williams, CEO, Tes, commented on the launch: "Disconnected technology in education slows down decision making for both school leaders and teachers. By connecting technology, opportunities for improvements and action are enabled, saving staff time and improving pupil outcomes. This launch represents years of development and investment so that schools and trusts can act earlier and reduce complexity. It's not about adding more technology, but making what they already have work better together."

Tes360 is currently available in all markets where Tes operates. Find out more here.

About Tes

Tes is a global technology company serving the education sector. Its mission is to enable great teaching and to help schools and educators thrive worldwide.

Tes supports schools and trusts with software and services across the full school lifecycle, including timetabling, SEND provision, behaviour management, staff wellbeing, parents' evenings, recruitment, and professional development, alongside trusted journalism and insight through Tes Magazine.

At the heart of its offering is Tes360, a connected platform for deeper insight and greater impact. Tes360 connects information without friction, saving time, speeding up decision making, providing insight, and driving action across schools and trusts.

Built on more than 115 years of education expertise, Tes works with education communities worldwide to help teams save time, strengthen oversight and focus on what matters most.

For more information, visit www.tes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421885281/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Leah Jones

ljones@thecommsco.com +44 7876 117760