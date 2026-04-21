BurjX Expands Stablecoin Infrastructure Under ADGM Regulation

Enabling multi-chain stablecoin settlement with seamless AED banking rails across global blockchain networks.

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --BurjX, the UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced an enhancement to its service offering, further expanding how clients use stablecoins across multiple blockchain networks in connection with its regulated activities.

Stablecoins have rapidly become a core component of global digital asset markets, processing more than $33 trillion in transaction volume in 2025 alone, while the sector now exceeds $300 billion in total market capitalization. Their growth reflects an expanding role as critical financial infrastructure for digital asset markets and global capital movement.

The UAE has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for regulated digital asset activity, with stablecoins increasingly used across payment corridors, trading venues, and treasury operations throughout the region.

By expanding its stablecoin network connectivity, BurjX is enhancing its regulated activities, enabling clients to transact across multiple blockchain networks within a compliant framework aligned with the UAE's financial system.

Multi-Chain Stablecoin Support

As part of this expansion, BurjX now enables multi-chain stablecoin transfers across several of the most widely used blockchain networks globally, giving clients greater flexibility in how capital moves across digital asset markets.

BurjX now provides stablecoin connectivity across the following networks:

USDT on Tron (TRC20) , the most widely used network for global stablecoin transfers, accounting for over 60% of circulating USDT supply.

, the most widely used network for global stablecoin transfers, accounting for over 60% of circulating USDT supply. USDT on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) , enabling efficient stablecoin movement across one of the largest trading and DeFi ecosystems.

, enabling efficient stablecoin movement across one of the largest trading and DeFi ecosystems. USDC on Solana , providing high-speed settlement and scalability for trading and institutional transaction flows.

, providing high-speed settlement and scalability for trading and institutional transaction flows. USDC on Stellar, optimized for cross-border payments and enterprise-grade financial transfers.

These additions complement BurjX's existing Ethereum (ERC-20) infrastructure, allowing clients to select the most efficient network depending on transaction speed, cost, and liquidity conditions.

Together, these integrations establish a multi-chain stablecoin infrastructure that connects major blockchain networks with the UAE's regulated financial system.

Secure and Regulated Digital Asset Custody

Built on high-performance infrastructure designed to support large-scale trading and settlement, BurjX combines multi-network blockchain connectivity with secure digital asset custody powered by Fireblocks, the enterprise platform trusted by leading financial institutions to secure and move digital assets.

Fireblocks' MPC wallet technology safeguards client assets through advanced cryptographic protections that eliminate single points of failure while ensuring secure and compliant asset transfers across supported blockchain networks.

"Stablecoins have become the backbone of digital asset settlement," said Omar Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO of BurjX. "By expanding support across these networks, BurjX is building the infrastructure that allows capital to move seamlessly across blockchain ecosystems while remaining fully aligned with the regulatory framework established by the FSRA."

Supporting Retail, Institutional, and OTC Markets

The expanded stablecoin infrastructure strengthens BurjX's ability to support a wide range of market participants, including retail investors, institutional clients, and OTC market participants.

With seamless AED on- and off-ramps through Zand Bank, secure digital asset custody powered by Fireblocks, and connectivity to leading global liquidity providers, BurjX enables clients to transact seamlessly alongside both the UAE's banking system and global digital asset markets through its regulated services.

About BurjX

BurjX is a UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian, fully licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. Founded by Omar Abbas, co-founder of Canada's leading digital asset exchange NDAX, and Adam Ferris, a Harvard JD/MBA and ex-Goldman Sachs, BurjX offers institutional-grade trading and custody, seamless AED on and off-ramps, and multi-layer security infrastructure. Built for trust and performance, BurjX is redefining how the region engages with digital assets and setting a new standard for regulated, homegrown innovation. For more information, visit https://burjx.com.

CONTACT: Alisa D'Souza, +971507858298, alisa@alisapr.com

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