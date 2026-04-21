Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - The Sock Drawer Podcast, hosted by Lisa Begley, launches this week on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. It is a show built around candid, unfiltered conversations about the season of life that sits between who you were and who you are becoming.

At a moment when burnout, career reinvention, and midlife identity shifts are reshaping how millions of people think about their lives, one host is offering something most self-help content does not: permission to not have it figured out yet.





Lisa Begley, podcast host and author of The Sock Drawer Philosophy, brings over four decades of real-life transitions into her work, helping others navigate change and rediscover purpose.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/292446_bde5fd7214c3a9cb_001full.jpg

Begley does not come to this work from a degree or a certification. She comes from 48 years of lived experience and 28 different roles that took her through leadership, entrepreneurship, and reinventions she did not always choose. That depth is what makes her different.

"Most people do not need more advice. They need someone to help them make sense of where they are. We all have a sock drawer filled with things we have held onto long past their time. This podcast is about opening it, sorting through it, and having the courage to let go of what no longer fits."

Each episode features honest conversation, real stories, and guests who have navigated career pivots, burnout, purpose loss, and starting over later in life. The show is designed for people who are ready to move forward but are not sure where the door is.

The podcast grows out of Begley's book, The Sock Drawer Philosophy, a self-discovery guide for people working through life's transitions, and her D-R-A-W-E-R Method, a six-step framework that helps people move from feeling overwhelmed to taking action. Together they form a body of work built for the growing number of people who feel stuck not because they lack ambition but because they have outgrown the life they built.

WHERE TO LISTEN AND READ

The Sock Drawer Podcast is available now at thesockdrawerpodcast.com and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

The Sock Drawer Philosophy is available on Amazon at amzn.to/4cgokYN

ABOUT LISA BEGLEY

Lisa Begley is a podcast host, author, and speaker who helps people navigate life's transitions with clarity and courage. Her work draws on decades of leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal reinvention. She speaks not from theory but from experience, and she has made it her mission to create space for people who are ready to take their next step even if they do not have everything figured out yet.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292446

Source: Pressmaster DMCC