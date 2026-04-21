DJ Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.9252 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62130264 CODE: PRIR LN ISIN: LU1931975152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 424591 EQS News ID: 2311884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)