Ambient-temperature preservation solution enables reliable storage and shipment of organoids and spheroids, to support growing adoption of New Approach Methodologies

Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionising cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced the launch of STORganoid, an ambient-temperature preservation solution for organoids and spheroids. The product enables storage and shipment of complex 3D cell models over extended periods of time, without compromising viability or reproducibility.

With increasing regulatory support, adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) is growing. However, the reliable transport and accessibility of human-relevant 3D cell models remain a significant barrier. These complex systems are fragile and highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations, meaning conventional cryopreservation and hypothermic approaches can alter their structural and functional integrity. As a result, existing storage methods limit their use to specialist laboratories and restrict broader adoption across global research teams.

Leveraging its proprietary hydrogel technology, Atelerix has developed STORganoid to enable organoids and spheroids to be stored at ambient temperatures in an assay-ready format, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming culture procedures. Encapsulation within a soft hydrogel matrix stabilises cell membrane integrity, removing the need for cold chain logistics while preserving viability and performance. The dedicated product simplifies handling and logistics, supporting the transfer of complex models between global sites and facilitating wider use in research and drug development.

Expanding Atelerix's portfolio of fresh biosample storage products, STORganoid represents a scalable solution aligned with the growing organoid and cell therapy markets. It supports applications across drug discovery, disease modelling, and personalised medicine, while enabling new partnerships and more efficient global distribution.

Steve Swioklo, CSO and Co-founder, Atelerix, commented: "I am thrilled to see the launch of STORganoid, designed specifically for the transport of fully matured, complex organoids and spheroids. STORganoid addresses one of the key barriers to broader adoption of these highly predictive cell-based models by freeing them from the constraints of specialised laboratory environments and lengthy culture protocols. We are proud to be contributing to the harmonisation and accessibility of new approach methodologies (NAMs), helping to bring cutting-edge science closer to real-world application."

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Jake Brown

Zyme Communications

jake.brown@zymecommunications.com