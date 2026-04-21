ISN Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting Hiring Organisations and Contractors Across Europe

London office anniversary underscores regional growth, global scale, and continued investment in contractor and supplier risk management

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the 15-year anniversary of its operations in London, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). ISN's platform, ISNetworld, provides a scalable, global solution to help organisations standardise contractor requirements while maintaining flexibility to meet regional legislation and operational regulations.

"From our first EMEA customer to a robust regional presence today, ISN continues to evolve to meet the needs of our clients," said David Bibby, Vice President of International Operations at ISN. "Over the past 15 years, we built a strong foundation in EMEA by helping organisations protect people, standardise contractor management practices, and navigate complex regulatory environments. We look forward to continuing to provide new tools and services driven by customer feedback to help support safety and risk management programmes."

ISN's London office supports Hiring Clients with customised implementation strategies, multilingual contractor engagement, and in-person support across the EMEA. Key milestones and growth highlights include:

Supporting more than 200+ Hiring Client sites in over 50 countries across EMEA

Onboarding a network of thousands of contractors

Implementing three of the top four U.K. refineries

Developing 500+ written programme review protocols tailored to regional requirements

Streamlining global contractor management for EMEA Hiring Clients already leveraging ISNetworld in North America

Hosting industry leaders through educational initiatives such as the U.K. and Humber Roundtables, to share best practices and provide industry-specific benchmarking

"This milestone reflects the strength of our customer partnerships and the expertise of our global team," said Kim Holly, Chief Business Development Officer at ISN. "As organisations face evolving risks, ISN remains focused on delivering customer-centric solutions, combining global scale with regional insight to promote safer, more efficient, and responsible operations."

ISN will continue to expand its EMEA offerings to include hazard awareness, worker-level engagement, and human-driven services, enhancing contractor readiness and safety outcomes throughout the region.

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com