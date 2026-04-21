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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 10:24 Uhr
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China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd: China Showcases Children's Publishing Strength at the 2026 Bologna Children's Book Fair

BEIJING, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 63rd Bologna Children's Book Fair was held from April 13 to 16, 2026, in Bologna, Italy. Under the unified theme "Reading China", 18 distinguished Chinese publishing brands, including China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd, presented more than 1,200 children's books, including over 500 English-language titles, with a rich array of high-quality publications covering themed works, award-winning books and titles on traditional Chinese culture. A special zone displayed the works of the celebrated artist Feng Zikai and classic lianhuanhua (picture-story books), showcasing the artistic legacy of Chinese children's publishing, while a science and illustration section integrated educational content with artistic creativity, featuring original works by Chinese illustrators and selected award-winning pieces that highlight the growing global charm of Chinese visual storytelling.

A series of forums and events further promoted international exchange. The seminar "Chinese IP Going Global: Innovative Expressions of Chinese Civilization" brought together publishers, authors, and illustrators to explore cross-media storytelling and global communication. Another highlight was the signing of the international edition of the Chinese children's magazine Dongfang Wawa for the Malaysian market, marking a new step in the overseas expansion of Chinese-language children's periodicals. Additional activities, including copyright matchmaking event, dialogues, author sharing events further strengthened cooperation and expanded opportunities for rights trade and co-publishing.

Basarat Kazim, President of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), said, "It is a great pleasure to attend the events at the Chinese Pavilion during the 2026 Bologna Children's Book Fair. Last year, I had the privilege to meet and listen to Cai Gao's speech and appreciate her exquisite illustrations. To my delight, she has won the Hans Christian Andersen Award for Illustration this year. The Chinese stand is vibrant and dynamic. I am glad to see the wonderful books created for children in China, which will enable children around the world to enjoy these splendid Chinese children's titles."

Elena Pasoli, Director of the Bologna Children's Book Fair, noted that China is a major participant in the fair, and the quality of its exhibited books keeps improving year by year, making it one of the important sources of high-quality original children's books. She affirmed the significance of events focusing on the innovative expression of Chinese IP, believing that such cross-media innovations help bring Chinese cultural heritage to global readers. Pasoli also expressed her expectation for further deepening cooperation with China in children's content, so that more outstanding Chinese IP can be seen by the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-showcases-childrens-publishing-strength-at-the-2026-bologna-childrens-book-fair-302748430.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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