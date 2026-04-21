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WKN: A41YLC | ISIN: KYG6781A1105 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.04.26 | 21:11
0,595 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIENTAL RISE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORIENTAL RISE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 01:54 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Oriental Rise Holdings Limited: Oriental Rise Receives Nasdaq Staff Delisting Determination

NINGDE, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ORIS) ("Oriental Rise" or the "Company"), an integrated tea supplier in mainland China, today announced that it received a staff determination letter (the "Determination Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on April 15, 2026, notifying the Company that Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company's ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

According to the Determination Letter, Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities had been below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days and that the Company therefore no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Nasdaq further stated that, because the Company effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on December 30, 2025, the Company is not eligible for the 180-calendar day compliance period that would otherwise be available under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A).

Nasdaq has advised the Company that, unless the Company requests a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel by April 22, 2026, trading in the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on April 24, 2026, and Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision. The Company is currently evaluating its options and intends to present a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

There can be no assurance that the Hearings Panel will grant the Company's request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the applicable continued listing requirements.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ORIS)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited is an integrated supplier of tea products in mainland China. Its major tea products include primarily-processed tea consisting of white tea and black tea, as well as refined white tea and black tea. The Company's business operations are vertically integrated, covering tea cultivation, processing of tea leaves, and the sale of tea products to tea business operators, such as wholesale distributors, and end-user retail customers in mainland China. The Company operates tea gardens located in Zherong County, Ningde City in Fujian Province of mainland China.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intent to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, its plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, and the outcome of any hearing process. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@mdhtea.cn


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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