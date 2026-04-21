AMC Robotics Corporation: AMC Robotics Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) ("AMC Robotics" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a defining year for AMC Robotics. We completed our business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp, began trading on Nasdaq, and built a solid operational and financial foundation to execute our growth strategy," said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing operations delivered $6.0 million in revenue and a 48% gross margin, giving us the runway to invest in what we believe will be a high-growth AI robotics future. With NovaArm and Kyro both advancing toward commercialization, we are excited to bring our AI robotics platform to market and set a new standard for warehouse and security automation in 2026."

Full Year 2025 Business Highlights

Completed Business Combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp and commenced trading on Nasdaq under ticker "AMCI" in December 2025

Raised $8.0 million through concurrent PIPE financing to fund strategic growth initiatives, including robotics commercialization and international expansion

Advanced NovaArm, the Company's warehouse logistics robot, toward commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026

Showcased Kyro quadruped robotic platform at CES 2026 and Tokyo Security Show 2026

Established AMCV Company Limited in Vietnam, a dedicated manufacturing subsidiary to support Kyro production scaling

Announced strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies for GPU AI compute infrastructure to support Kyro development and deployment

Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $6.0 million for fiscal year 2025

Gross profit of $2.85 million; gross margin of approximately 48%

Operating loss of $0.5 million for fiscal year 2025

GAAP net loss of approximately $24.8 million, largely attributable to a one-time, non-cash change in fair value of PIPE warrant liabilities (see Non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Adjusted net income of $0.7 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025

Net stockholders' equity improved from a deficit of approximately $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 to positive equity of approximately $10.4 million as of December 31, 2025

All PIPE warrants reclassified as permanent equity as of December 31, 2025; warrant fair value charge is fully resolved and will not recur



The GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was largely driven by a non-cash loss of $25.5 million from the change in fair value of the Company's PIPE warrant liability, which was non-cash and non-operating in nature and recorded in accordance with ASC 815. As of December 31, 2025, all warrants have been reclassified as permanent equity and this charge is not expected to recur in future periods. Excluding this one-time item, the Company reported Adjusted Net Income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2026 Outlook

AMC Robotics enters 2026 with clear strategic priorities and two products advancing toward commercialization: NovaArm and Kyro. With manufacturing infrastructure in place and GPU compute secured through its partnership with HIVE Digital, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its AI robotics strategy.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Investors and Media Contact

Craig Mychajluk

Managing Director - Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash, non-recurring change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's recently completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.



AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 REVENUES Product revenue - 2,346,474 - 7,439,899 Product revenue - related party 515,756 6,270 Revenue share - related party 3,118,617 2,754,788 Total Revenues 5,980,847 10,200,957 COST OF REVENUES E-commerce platform expenses (670,405 - (2,039,708 - Product cost - related party (2,223,113 - (6,002,463 - Delivery and freight cost (71,144 - (176,451 - Inventory impairment losses (163,037 - (1,326,355 - Total Cost of Revenues (3,127,699 - (9,544,977 - Gross Profit 2,853,148 655,980 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (2,687,250 - (2,190,635 - Reversal for credit losses - related party - 1,262,146 Sales and marketing expenses (612,992 - (2,026,051 - Research and development expenses (58,072 - (255,414 - Total Operating Expenses (3,358,314 - (3,209,954 - LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (505,166 - (2,553,974 - OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Other income - related party 1,217,586 1,779,528 Other income, net 39,675 31,577 Interest income 14,413 675 Loss on deconsolidation (5,310 - - Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability (25,549,272 - - Interest expense - related party - (18,999 - Interest expense (24,616 - (7,943 - Total Other Income (loss), Net (24,307,524 - 1,784,838 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (24,812,691 - (769,136 - Income tax expense (4,651 - (7,824 - NET INCOME (LOSS) - (24,817,342 - - (776,960 - Other comprehensive income - 273 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - (24,817,342 - - (776,687 - NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC - (1.36 - - (0.04 - NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: DILUTED - (1.36 - - (0.04 - WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 18,289,571 18,000,000 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED 18,289,571 18,000,000

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 7,004,601 - 358,887 Accounts receivable 427 54,302 Accounts receivable - related party 2,065,890 190,168 Inventories, net 1,069,465 3,555,876 Prepaid expenses 355,467 100,912 Other receivable - 125,000 Other receivable - related party, net 475,909 1,959,842 Advance to suppliers 3,677 5,049 Advance to suppliers - related party 21,387 Prepayment - related party (current) 60,000 - Deferred offering cost - 233,339 Promissory note receivable - 623,449 Note receivable - stockholder - 15,862 Total current assets 11,056,823 7,222,686 Right-of-use asset 101,221 - Other non-current assets 7,697 - Prepayment - related party 6,845 126,965 TOTAL ASSETS - 11,172,586 - 7,349,651 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICITS) Current liabilities Accounts payable - related party - - - 8,543,243 Accrued and other liabilities 592,822 219,815 Tax payable 6,627 6,673 Other payable - related party - 6,269 Short term bank loan - 821,982 Lease liability - current 57,349 - Warranty liabilities - current portion 30,023 69,010 Total current liabilities 686,821 9,666,992 Lease liability - noncurrent 52,753 - Warranty liabilities - noncurrent 6,810 14,274 TOTAL LIABILITIES 746,384 9,681,266 Stockholders' equity (deficits) Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,595,363 and 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 2,260 1,800 Additional paid-in capital 37,653,029 142,899 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits) (27,229,088 - (2,470,588 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (5,726 - Total stockholders' equity (deficits) 10,426,202 (2,331,615 - TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICITS) - 11,172,586 - 7,349,651

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) - (24,817,342 - - (776,960 - Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: (Reversal) for credit losses - related party - (1,262,146 - Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability- 25,549,272 - Provision (reversal) for warranty (45,993 - 40,724 Inventory impairment losses 163,037 1,326,355 Non-cash lease expenses 78,154 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 53,875 39,774 Accounts receivable - related party (1,875,722 - 247,029 Inventories, net 2,323,374 176,547 Prepaid expenses (254,555 - (17,341 - Other receivable - (125,000 - Other receivable - related party, net 1,483,933 651,435 Advance to suppliers (3,677 - - Advance to suppliers - related party (16,338 - 37 Other non-current assets (7,697 - - Due from stockholder - 548,759 Prepayment - related party 60,120 1,244 Accounts payable - (479 - Accounts payable - related party (8,543,243 - (255,579 - Accrued and other liabilities 373,007 23,996 Tax payable (46 - (12,082 - Other payable - related party (6,269 - 1,935 Warranty liabilities - current portion 7,006 (32,060 - Warranty liabilities - noncurrent (7,464 - (7,733 - Lease liability (69,272 - - Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities - (5,555,840 - - 568,455 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Issuance of note receivable - stockholder - (552,217 - Repayment of note receivable - stockholder 15,862 986,844 Repayment of promissory note - (623,449 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - 15,862 - (188,822 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Deferred offering cost (593,140 - (233,339 - Capital contribution 5,000,000 80,000 Capital contribution from SPAC 2,971,033 - Payments related to FPA arrangement (6,681,818 - - Proceeds from FPA settlement 4,305,872 - Proceeds from PIPE shares issued 8,000,000 - Proceeds from short term loan - 821,982 Proceeds from note payable - related party - 1,353,700 Repayment of note payable - related party (821,982 - (2,171,162 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - 12,179,965 - (148,819 - Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent 5,726 273 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,645,714 231,087 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 358,887 127,800 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period - 7,004,601 - 358,887 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures Cash paid for interest expenses - 17,605 - 24,453 Cash paid for income taxes - - - 42,768 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Non-cash activity from deconsolidation of VIEs - 58,843 - Non-cash reclassification of SPAC accumulated deficit to APIC - 6,886,461 - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation - 168,418 - - Unpaid deferred offering cost - 225,000