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WKN: A114W8 | ISIN: CA7397211086 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PS
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 20:05
19,000 Euro
-2,06 % -0,400
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,50011:41
19,20019,50011:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 03:00 Uhr
28 Leser
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PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.: PrairieSky Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 20, 2026 (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to appoint the seven (7) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Margaret A. McKenzie194,543,138 (98.94%)
Anna M. Alderson195,132,861 (99.24%)
Anuroop S. Duggal193,466,424 (98.40%)
Ian C. Dundas196,135,636 (99.75%)
P. Jane Gavan194,748,888 (99.05%)
Glenn A. McNamara193,639,274 (98.48%)
Andrew M. Phillips196,128,578 (99.75%)

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors was approved with 191,512,371 (95.28%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved with 193,453,415 (98.39%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.prairiesky.com.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a63acf06-d445-44a1-a721-d7f14073642c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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