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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
26 Leser
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OpenTable, Inc.: OpenTable Acquires Canadian Reservation Platform Libro, Expanding Presence in Quebec and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, announced today that it has acquired Libro, a leading Canadian reservation and table management platform. With Libro currently serving thousands of restaurant partners in the region, the acquisition will strengthen OpenTable's offering in Canada, specifically across Quebec.

By joining forces, OpenTable and Libro will combine industry-leading discovery, table management systems (TMS), and guest relationship tools to better serve the Canadian hospitality industry.

"Libro and OpenTable share a deep commitment to the success of local restaurants, making this a natural fit for both companies," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "By combining Libro's localized expertise with our global diner network, we are deepening our commitment to the Canadian dining scene and providing Libro's restaurant partners the option to soon join OpenTable's diner network, driving broader visibility and more bookings."

"This is an exciting next chapter for Libro and the restaurants we serve," said Lorne Schwartz, CEO of Libro. "By joining forces with OpenTable, we're able to expand our reach and bring even more value to our community, while continuing to deliver the localized support and innovation our partners rely on."

To ensure seamless service for current partners, Libro will continue to operate as a standalone brand, while benefiting from expanded visibility on the OpenTable marketplace. A phased integration of inventory, infrastructure, and security capabilities is expected to be completed in the foreseeable future.

As part of the agreement, OpenTable will welcome Libro's employees and leadership team. The combined expertise of both organizations will focus on delivering innovative solutions for restaurateurs and diners across North America.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About Libro
Libro is one of North America's leading online guest experience platforms, providing restaurants with a fully branded way to fill tables, manage reservations, reduce no-shows, engage customers, and elevate the overall guest experience.

The platform enables operators to strengthen relationships with their guests and drive repeat visits-all within a seamless reservation experience.

Headquartered in Montreal, Libro serves restaurants across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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