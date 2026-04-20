Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $51,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.46 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"In March 2026, we opened our newest full-service location in Tomball, TX," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter. While loan production remained down during the quarter, deposit growth increased and reduced our loan to deposit ratio to 90%. Financial metrics remained strong with ROA increasing to 1.30% and a ten-basis point NIM expansion to 4.16% for the quarter. Credit metrics reflect an increase in nonperforming and criticized loans during the quarter, but we do not anticipate material losses. We remain focused on proactively identifying and resolving problem loans as quickly as possible. We are confident that our teams have the ability to broaden meaningful relationships with our customers across all our markets throughout the remainder of the year."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025.





Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 1.8% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5.4% (an increase of 22% on an annualized basis), during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.





Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $34.5 million, up $434,000, or 1%, from the prior quarter.





The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower funding cost.





Nonperforming assets totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026 compared to $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the first quarter of 2026.





The Company recorded a $922,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $480,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in individually analyzed loan reserves, offset by loan reduction.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 476,079

$ 493,446

$ (17,367)

(4) % Home equity loans and lines

91,550

92,574

(1,024)

(1) Commercial real estate

1,182,501

1,190,388

(7,887)

(1) Construction and land

340,057

329,227

10,830

3 Multi-family residential

179,982

177,825

2,157

1 Total real estate loans

2,270,169

2,283,460

(13,291)

(1) Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

428,075

430,517

(2,442)

(1) Consumer

29,902

30,046

(144)

- Total other loans

457,977

460,563

(2,586)

(1) Total loans

$ 2,728,146

$ 2,744,023

$ (15,877)

(1) %

The average loan yield was 6.41% for the first quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease on loan yields was driven by Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2025, which impacted the full quarter in 2026. We experienced a slow down in loan production, resulting in loan reduction across most of our markets during the first quarter of 2026.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, up $3.8 million, or 11%, from $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $384,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company provisioned $922,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.



March 31, 2026 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 466,688

$ -

$ 9,391

$ 476,079 Home equity loans and lines

90,201

807

542

91,550 Commercial real estate

1,139,345

9,478

33,678

1,182,501 Construction and land

326,382

863

12,812

340,057 Multi-family residential

178,388

-

1,594

179,982 Commercial and industrial

424,633

-

3,442

428,075 Consumer

29,861

-

41

29,902 Total

$ 2,655,498

$ 11,148

$ 61,500

$ 2,728,146



















December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 486,453

$ -

$ 6,993

$ 493,446 Home equity loans and lines

91,232

811

531

92,574 Commercial real estate

1,155,097

2,947

32,344

1,190,388 Construction and land

312,994

866

15,367

329,227 Multi-family residential

176,227

-

1,598

177,825 Commercial and industrial

426,265

-

4,252

430,517 Consumer

30,000

-

46

30,046 Total

$ 2,678,268

$ 4,624

$ 61,131

$ 2,744,023

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $386.3 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $24.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years and 3.3 years at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $21.5 million, compared to $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 291,125

$ 273,740 Collateralized mortgage obligations

51,705

50,738 Municipal bonds

52,911

47,765 U.S. government agency

10,475

9,986 Corporate bonds

3,500

3,500 Total available for sale

$ 409,716

$ 385,729 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 530

$ 531 Total held to maturity

$ 530

$ 531

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million and $140.1 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 830,030

$ 792,951

$ 37,079

5 % Savings

202,058

201,265

793

- Money market

543,120

518,740

24,380

5 NOW

710,071

654,227

55,844

9 Certificates of deposit

741,502

805,623

(64,121)

(8) Total deposits

$ 3,026,781

$ 2,972,806

$ 53,975

2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points from 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $715.3 million, or 96%, of total certificates of deposit.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Individuals

50 %

52 % Small businesses

39

39 Public funds

8

6 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $919.7 million at March 31, 2026 and $885.4 million at December 31, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

NIM increased 10 basis points from 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to the lower funding cost. The decrease in funding costs was primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $168.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, up $5.7 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents. The average yield on other interest-earning assets (primarily funds held at the Federal Reserve) decreased 48 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower interest rates during the quarter.

Average FHLB advances were $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 37%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $189,000 for the first quarter of 2026, down $53,000, or 22%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $3.7 million, down $260,000, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in other income (down $234,000) and bank card fees (down $30,000), which were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans (up $5,000) for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $22.9 million, down $106,000, or less than 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily related to decreases in compensation and benefits expense (down $260,000) and franchise and shares tax expense (down $94,000), which were partially offset by the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($105,000), increases in other expenses (up $102,000) and data processing and communications expense (up $81,000) during the first quarter of 2026.

Capital

At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $444.4 million, up $9.3 million, or 2%, compared to $435.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the first quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026, compared to 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2026.

The Company repurchased 4,332 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $58.00. An additional 385,890 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $56.73 and $46.04, respectively, at March 31, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025 Reported net income

$ 11,360

$ 11,411

$ 12,357

$ 11,330

$ 10,964 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

185

203

212

213

231 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,545

$ 11,614

$ 12,569

$ 11,543

$ 11,195





















Total assets

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453 Less: Intangible assets

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,470,920

$ 3,408,669

$ 3,409,860

$ 3,406,973

$ 3,400,702





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 444,410

$ 435,094

$ 423,044

$ 408,818

$ 402,831 Less: Intangible assets

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 360,687

$ 351,137

$ 338,830

$ 324,336

$ 318,080





















Return on average equity

10.41 %

10.52 %

11.78 %

11.24 %

11.02 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.64

2.79

3.24

3.24

3.23 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

13.05 %

13.31 %

15.02 %

14.48 %

14.25 %





















Common equity ratio

12.50 %

12.46 %

12.11 %

11.71 %

11.56 % Less: Intangible assets

2.11

2.16

2.17

2.19

2.21 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.39 %

10.30 %

9.94 %

9.52 %

9.35 %





















Book value per share

$ 56.73

$ 55.56

$ 54.05

$ 52.36

$ 50.82 Less: Intangible assets

10.69

10.72

10.76

10.82

10.69 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 46.04

$ 44.84

$ 43.29

$ 41.54

$ 40.13

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 223,484

$ 141,605

$ 189,324

$ 112,595

$ 110,662 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

385,729

391,448

383,340

393,462

400,553 Investment securities held to maturity

530

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,558

1,558

1,932

1,305

1,855 Loans, net of unearned income

2,728,146

2,744,023

2,705,895

2,764,538

2,747,277 Allowance for loan losses

(33,680)

(33,142)

(32,827)

(33,432)

(33,278) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,694,466

2,710,881

2,673,068

2,731,106

2,713,999 Office properties and equipment, net

50,502

48,995

45,223

45,216

45,327 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

49,842

49,557

49,269

48,981

48,699 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482

84,751 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

64,809

63,560

66,639

73,243

78,542 Total Assets

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 3,026,781

$ 2,972,806

$ 2,975,503

$ 2,908,234

$ 2,827,207 Other Borrowings

-

-

5,539

5,539

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,729

54,675

54,621

54,567

54,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

3,024

3,059

88,196

163,259 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

28,723

27,027

32,308

26,101

32,104 Total Liabilities

3,110,233

3,057,532

3,071,030

3,082,637

3,082,622





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

78

78

78

78

79 Additional paid-in capital

169,995

168,963

168,016

166,576

167,231 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(893)

(982)

(1,071)

(1,160)

(1,250) Retained earnings

293,554

284,834

275,912

265,817

261,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,324)

(17,799)

(19,891)

(22,493)

(25,085) Total Shareholders' Equity

444,410

435,094

423,044

408,818

402,831 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 Interest Income











Loans, including fees

$ 43,717

$ 44,548

$ 44,032 Investment securities

2,560

2,530

2,664 Other investments and deposits

1,463

1,642

505 Total interest income

47,740

48,720

47,201 Interest Expense











Deposits

12,406

13,808

12,622 Other borrowings

-

8

53 Subordinated debt expense

845

845

845 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

7

11

1,932 Total interest expense

13,258

14,672

15,452 Net interest income

34,482

34,048

31,749 Provision for loan losses

922

480

394 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

33,560

33,568

31,355 Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges

1,437

1,438

1,309 Bank card fees

1,594

1,624

1,578 Gain on sale of loans, net

230

225

377 Income from bank-owned life insurance

285

289

278 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

-

(4)

9 Other income

192

426

458 Total noninterest income

3,738

3,998

4,009 Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits

13,714

13,974

12,652 Occupancy

2,429

2,406

2,561 Marketing and advertising

494

560

429 Data processing and communication

2,629

2,548

2,642 Professional fees

401

401

405 Forms, printing and supplies

219

224

200 Franchise and shares tax

340

434

476 Regulatory fees

462

431

516 Foreclosed assets, net

54

54

227 Amortization of acquisition intangible

234

257

293 Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

(105)

- Other expenses

1,964

1,862

1,178 Total noninterest expense

22,940

23,046

21,579 Income before income tax expense

14,358

14,520

13,785 Income tax expense

2,998

3,109

2,821 Net income

$ 11,360

$ 11,411

$ 10,964













Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.47

$ 1.48

$ 1.38













Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.45

$ 1.46

$ 1.37













Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.27

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income

$ 47,740

$ 48,720

$ 47,201 Total interest expense

13,258

14,672

15,452 Net interest income

34,482

34,048

31,749 Provision for loan losses

922

480

394 Total noninterest income

3,738

3,998

4,009 Total noninterest expense

22,940

23,046

21,579 Income tax expense

2,998

3,109

2,821 Net income

$ 11,360

$ 11,411

$ 10,964













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets

$ 3,532,181

$ 3,501,957

$ 3,449,472 Total interest-earning assets

3,310,674

3,288,830

3,240,619 Total loans

2,734,651

2,716,382

2,745,212 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,196,539

2,183,431

2,038,681 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,253,149

2,241,895

2,279,363 Total deposits

3,002,477

2,977,273

2,772,295 Total shareholders' equity

442,610

430,198

403,504













PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.47

$ 1.48

$ 1.38 Earnings per share - diluted

1.45

1.46

1.37 Book value at period end

56.73

55.56

50.82 Tangible book value at period end

46.04

44.84

40.13 Shares outstanding at period end

7,833,804

7,831,342

7,926,331 Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic

7,740,765

7,726,157

7,949,477 Diluted

7,826,764

7,795,826

8,026,815













SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.29 % Return on average equity

10.41

10.52

11.02 Common equity ratio

12.50

12.46

11.56 Efficiency ratio (2)

60.02

60.57

60.35 Average equity to average assets

12.53

12.28

11.70 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

12.11

11.84

11.48 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.65

15.29

14.58 Net interest margin (4)

4.16

4.06

3.91













SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.39 %

10.30 %

9.35 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

13.05

13.31

14.25





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,734,651

$ 43,717

6.41 %

$ 2,716,382

$ 44,548

6.44 %

$ 2,745,212

$ 44,032

6.43 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

407,308

2,560

2.53

409,391

2,530

2.49

439,556

2,664

2.44 Other interest-earning assets

168,715

1,463

3.52

163,057

1,642

4.00

55,851

505

3.67 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,310,674

$ 47,740

5.78 %

$ 3,288,830

$ 48,720

5.83 %

$ 3,240,619

$ 47,201

5.84 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,431,639

$ 5,809

1.65 %

$ 1,359,342

$ 5,860

1.71 %

$ 1,306,602

$ 5,401

1.68 % Certificates of deposit

764,900

6,597

3.50

824,089

7,948

3.83

732,079

7,221

4.00 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,196,539

12,406

2.29

2,183,431

13,808

2.51

2,038,681

12,622

2.51 Other borrowings

-

-

-

783

8

4.19

5,539

53

3.89 Subordinated debt

54,702

845

6.18

54,647

845

6.18

54,485

845

6.20 FHLB advances

1,908

7

1.49

3,034

11

1.52

180,658

1,932

4.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,253,149

$ 13,258

2.38 %

$ 2,241,895

$ 14,672

2.60 %

$ 2,279,363

$ 15,452

2.74 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 805,938









$ 793,842









$ 733,613







Net interest spread (TE)(1)









3.40 %









3.23 %









3.10 % Net interest margin (TE)(1)









4.16 %









4.06 %









3.91 %





(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 8,337

$ 6,531

$ 6,402

$ 6,272

$ 6,368 Home equity loans and lines

542

531

1,008

1,033

372 Commercial real estate

10,837

9,011

10,016

7,669

4,349 Construction and land

12,812

15,367

9,847

6,103

5,584 Multi-family residential

1,281

1,281

973

916

930 Commercial and industrial

1,945

1,344

1,161

1,312

1,206 Consumer

41

46

60

35

161 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 35,795

$ 34,111

$ 29,467

$ 23,340

$ 18,970 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

14

65

55

12

77 Total nonperforming loans

35,809

34,176

29,522

23,352

19,047 Foreclosed assets and ORE

4,093

1,929

1,384

2,077

2,424 Total nonperforming assets

$ 39,902

$ 36,105

$ 30,906

$ 25,429

$ 21,471





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.12 %

1.03 %

0.88 %

0.73 %

0.62 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

1.01

0.98

0.84

0.67

0.55 Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.31

1.25

1.09

0.84

0.69





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

922

480

(229)

489

394 Charge-offs

(413)

(189)

(488)

(460)

(226) Recoveries

29

24

112

125

194 Net charge-offs

(384)

(165)

(376)

(335)

(32) Ending balance

$ 33,680

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278





















Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700 (Reversal) provision for losses on

unfunded lending commitments

-

(105)

-

(970)

- Ending balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700 Total allowance for credit losses

35,305

34,767

34,557

35,162

35,978





















Total loans

$ 2,728,146

$ 2,744,023

$ 2,705,895

$ 2,764,538

$ 2,747,277 Total unfunded commitments

533,398

509,331

509,709

492,306

508,864





















Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets

84.41 %

91.79 %

106.22 %

131.47 %

154.99 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans

94.05

96.97

111.20

143.17

174.72 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.23

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.29

1.27

1.28

1.27

1.31





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (413)

$ (1,363)

$ (1,174)

$ (686)

$ (226) Year-to-date loan recoveries

29

455

431

319

194 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (384)

$ (908)

$ (743)

$ (367)

$ (32) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to

average loans

(0.06) %

(0.03) %

(0.04) %

(0.03) %

- %





(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.