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WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
20.04.26 | 21:53
64,20 US-Dollar
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HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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54,0055,0009:07
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $51,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.46 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"In March 2026, we opened our newest full-service location in Tomball, TX," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter. While loan production remained down during the quarter, deposit growth increased and reduced our loan to deposit ratio to 90%. Financial metrics remained strong with ROA increasing to 1.30% and a ten-basis point NIM expansion to 4.16% for the quarter. Credit metrics reflect an increase in nonperforming and criticized loans during the quarter, but we do not anticipate material losses. We remain focused on proactively identifying and resolving problem loans as quickly as possible. We are confident that our teams have the ability to broaden meaningful relationships with our customers across all our markets throughout the remainder of the year."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025.

  • Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 1.8% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5.4% (an increase of 22% on an annualized basis), during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.

  • Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $34.5 million, up $434,000, or 1%, from the prior quarter.

  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower funding cost.

  • Nonperforming assets totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026 compared to $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the first quarter of 2026.

  • The Company recorded a $922,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $480,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in individually analyzed loan reserves, offset by loan reduction.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2026, down $15.9 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 476,079


$ 493,446


$ (17,367)


(4) %

Home equity loans and lines


91,550


92,574


(1,024)


(1)

Commercial real estate


1,182,501


1,190,388


(7,887)


(1)

Construction and land


340,057


329,227


10,830


3

Multi-family residential


179,982


177,825


2,157


1

Total real estate loans


2,270,169


2,283,460


(13,291)


(1)

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


428,075


430,517


(2,442)


(1)

Consumer


29,902


30,046


(144)


-

Total other loans


457,977


460,563


(2,586)


(1)

Total loans


$ 2,728,146


$ 2,744,023


$ (15,877)


(1) %

The average loan yield was 6.41% for the first quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease on loan yields was driven by Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2025, which impacted the full quarter in 2026. We experienced a slow down in loan production, resulting in loan reduction across most of our markets during the first quarter of 2026.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, up $3.8 million, or 11%, from $36.1 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to multiple loan relationships (with the largest relationship totaling $1.4 million) which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $384,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $165,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company provisioned $922,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $33.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.


March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 466,688


$ -


$ 9,391


$ 476,079

Home equity loans and lines


90,201


807


542


91,550

Commercial real estate


1,139,345


9,478


33,678


1,182,501

Construction and land


326,382


863


12,812


340,057

Multi-family residential


178,388


-


1,594


179,982

Commercial and industrial


424,633


-


3,442


428,075

Consumer


29,861


-


41


29,902

Total


$ 2,655,498


$ 11,148


$ 61,500


$ 2,728,146











December 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 486,453


$ -


$ 6,993


$ 493,446

Home equity loans and lines


91,232


811


531


92,574

Commercial real estate


1,155,097


2,947


32,344


1,190,388

Construction and land


312,994


866


15,367


329,227

Multi-family residential


176,227


-


1,598


177,825

Commercial and industrial


426,265


-


4,252


430,517

Consumer


30,000


-


46


30,046

Total


$ 2,678,268


$ 4,624


$ 61,131


$ 2,744,023

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $386.3 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $24.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years and 3.3 years at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $21.5 million, compared to $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 291,125


$ 273,740

Collateralized mortgage obligations


51,705


50,738

Municipal bonds


52,911


47,765

U.S. government agency


10,475


9,986

Corporate bonds


3,500


3,500

Total available for sale


$ 409,716


$ 385,729

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 530


$ 531

Total held to maturity


$ 530


$ 531

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million and $140.1 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up $54.0 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $118.1 million, or 5%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 830,030


$ 792,951


$ 37,079


5 %

Savings


202,058


201,265


793


-

Money market


543,120


518,740


24,380


5

NOW


710,071


654,227


55,844


9

Certificates of deposit


741,502


805,623


(64,121)


(8)

Total deposits


$ 3,026,781


$ 2,972,806


$ 53,975


2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points from 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $715.3 million, or 96%, of total certificates of deposit.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025

Individuals


50 %


52 %

Small businesses


39


39

Public funds


8


6

Broker


3


3

Total


100 %


100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $919.7 million at March 31, 2026 and $885.4 million at December 31, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

NIM increased 10 basis points from 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to the lower funding cost. The decrease in funding costs was primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $168.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, up $5.7 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents. The average yield on other interest-earning assets (primarily funds held at the Federal Reserve) decreased 48 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to lower interest rates during the quarter.

Average FHLB advances were $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 37%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $189,000 for the first quarter of 2026, down $53,000, or 22%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $3.7 million, down $260,000, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was related primarily to decreases in other income (down $234,000) and bank card fees (down $30,000), which were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans (up $5,000) for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $22.9 million, down $106,000, or less than 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily related to decreases in compensation and benefits expense (down $260,000) and franchise and shares tax expense (down $94,000), which were partially offset by the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($105,000), increases in other expenses (up $102,000) and data processing and communications expense (up $81,000) during the first quarter of 2026.

Capital

At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $444.4 million, up $9.3 million, or 2%, compared to $435.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.4 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the first quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026, compared to 11.84% and 15.29%, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2026.

The Company repurchased 4,332 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $58.00. An additional 385,890 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $56.73 and $46.04, respectively, at March 31, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025

Reported net income


$ 11,360


$ 11,411


$ 12,357


$ 11,330


$ 10,964

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


185


203


212


213


231

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 11,545


$ 11,614


$ 12,569


$ 11,543


$ 11,195












Total assets


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453

Less: Intangible assets


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,470,920


$ 3,408,669


$ 3,409,860


$ 3,406,973


$ 3,400,702












Total shareholders' equity


$ 444,410


$ 435,094


$ 423,044


$ 408,818


$ 402,831

Less: Intangible assets


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 360,687


$ 351,137


$ 338,830


$ 324,336


$ 318,080












Return on average equity


10.41 %


10.52 %


11.78 %


11.24 %


11.02 %

Add: Average intangible assets


2.64


2.79


3.24


3.24


3.23

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


13.05 %


13.31 %


15.02 %


14.48 %


14.25 %












Common equity ratio


12.50 %


12.46 %


12.11 %


11.71 %


11.56 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.11


2.16


2.17


2.19


2.21

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


10.39 %


10.30 %


9.94 %


9.52 %


9.35 %












Book value per share


$ 56.73


$ 55.56


$ 54.05


$ 52.36


$ 50.82

Less: Intangible assets


10.69


10.72


10.76


10.82


10.69

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 46.04


$ 44.84


$ 43.29


$ 41.54


$ 40.13

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 223,484


$ 141,605


$ 189,324


$ 112,595


$ 110,662

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


385,729


391,448


383,340


393,462


400,553

Investment securities held to maturity


530


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,558


1,558


1,932


1,305


1,855

Loans, net of unearned income


2,728,146


2,744,023


2,705,895


2,764,538


2,747,277

Allowance for loan losses


(33,680)


(33,142)


(32,827)


(33,432)


(33,278)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,694,466


2,710,881


2,673,068


2,731,106


2,713,999

Office properties and equipment, net


50,502


48,995


45,223


45,216


45,327

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


49,842


49,557


49,269


48,981


48,699

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


83,723


83,957


84,214


84,482


84,751

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


64,809


63,560


66,639


73,243


78,542

Total Assets


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453












Liabilities











Deposits


$ 3,026,781


$ 2,972,806


$ 2,975,503


$ 2,908,234


$ 2,827,207

Other Borrowings


-


-


5,539


5,539


5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,729


54,675


54,621


54,567


54,513

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


-


3,024


3,059


88,196


163,259

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


28,723


27,027


32,308


26,101


32,104

Total Liabilities


3,110,233


3,057,532


3,071,030


3,082,637


3,082,622












Shareholders' Equity











Common stock


78


78


78


78


79

Additional paid-in capital


169,995


168,963


168,016


166,576


167,231

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(893)


(982)


(1,071)


(1,160)


(1,250)

Retained earnings


293,554


284,834


275,912


265,817


261,856

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(18,324)


(17,799)


(19,891)


(22,493)


(25,085)

Total Shareholders' Equity


444,410


435,094


423,044


408,818


402,831

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


3/31/2025

Interest Income







Loans, including fees


$ 43,717


$ 44,548


$ 44,032

Investment securities


2,560


2,530


2,664

Other investments and deposits


1,463


1,642


505

Total interest income


47,740


48,720


47,201

Interest Expense







Deposits


12,406


13,808


12,622

Other borrowings


-


8


53

Subordinated debt expense


845


845


845

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


7


11


1,932

Total interest expense


13,258


14,672


15,452

Net interest income


34,482


34,048


31,749

Provision for loan losses


922


480


394

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


33,560


33,568


31,355

Noninterest Income







Service fees and charges


1,437


1,438


1,309

Bank card fees


1,594


1,624


1,578

Gain on sale of loans, net


230


225


377

Income from bank-owned life insurance


285


289


278

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


-


(4)


9

Other income


192


426


458

Total noninterest income


3,738


3,998


4,009

Noninterest Expense







Compensation and benefits


13,714


13,974


12,652

Occupancy


2,429


2,406


2,561

Marketing and advertising


494


560


429

Data processing and communication


2,629


2,548


2,642

Professional fees


401


401


405

Forms, printing and supplies


219


224


200

Franchise and shares tax


340


434


476

Regulatory fees


462


431


516

Foreclosed assets, net


54


54


227

Amortization of acquisition intangible


234


257


293

Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments


-


(105)


-

Other expenses


1,964


1,862


1,178

Total noninterest expense


22,940


23,046


21,579

Income before income tax expense


14,358


14,520


13,785

Income tax expense


2,998


3,109


2,821

Net income


$ 11,360


$ 11,411


$ 10,964








Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.47


$ 1.48


$ 1.38








Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.45


$ 1.46


$ 1.37








Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.31


$ 0.31


$ 0.27

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


3/31/2025

EARNINGS DATA







Total interest income


$ 47,740


$ 48,720


$ 47,201

Total interest expense


13,258


14,672


15,452

Net interest income


34,482


34,048


31,749

Provision for loan losses


922


480


394

Total noninterest income


3,738


3,998


4,009

Total noninterest expense


22,940


23,046


21,579

Income tax expense


2,998


3,109


2,821

Net income


$ 11,360


$ 11,411


$ 10,964








AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







Total assets


$ 3,532,181


$ 3,501,957


$ 3,449,472

Total interest-earning assets


3,310,674


3,288,830


3,240,619

Total loans


2,734,651


2,716,382


2,745,212

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,196,539


2,183,431


2,038,681

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,253,149


2,241,895


2,279,363

Total deposits


3,002,477


2,977,273


2,772,295

Total shareholders' equity


442,610


430,198


403,504








PER SHARE DATA







Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.47


$ 1.48


$ 1.38

Earnings per share - diluted


1.45


1.46


1.37

Book value at period end


56.73


55.56


50.82

Tangible book value at period end


46.04


44.84


40.13

Shares outstanding at period end


7,833,804


7,831,342


7,926,331

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic


7,740,765


7,726,157


7,949,477

Diluted


7,826,764


7,795,826


8,026,815








SELECTED RATIOS (1)







Return on average assets


1.30 %


1.29 %


1.29 %

Return on average equity


10.41


10.52


11.02

Common equity ratio


12.50


12.46


11.56

Efficiency ratio (2)


60.02


60.57


60.35

Average equity to average assets


12.53


12.28


11.70

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


12.11


11.84


11.48

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


15.65


15.29


14.58

Net interest margin (4)


4.16


4.06


3.91








SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)







Tangible common equity ratio (5)


10.39 %


10.30 %


9.35 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


13.05


13.31


14.25



(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2026


12/31/2025


3/31/2025

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable


$ 2,734,651


$ 43,717


6.41 %


$ 2,716,382


$ 44,548


6.44 %


$ 2,745,212


$ 44,032


6.43 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


407,308


2,560


2.53


409,391


2,530


2.49


439,556


2,664


2.44

Other interest-earning assets


168,715


1,463


3.52


163,057


1,642


4.00


55,851


505


3.67

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,310,674


$ 47,740


5.78 %


$ 3,288,830


$ 48,720


5.83 %


$ 3,240,619


$ 47,201


5.84 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,431,639


$ 5,809


1.65 %


$ 1,359,342


$ 5,860


1.71 %


$ 1,306,602


$ 5,401


1.68 %

Certificates of deposit


764,900


6,597


3.50


824,089


7,948


3.83


732,079


7,221


4.00

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,196,539


12,406


2.29


2,183,431


13,808


2.51


2,038,681


12,622


2.51

Other borrowings


-


-


-


783


8


4.19


5,539


53


3.89

Subordinated debt


54,702


845


6.18


54,647


845


6.18


54,485


845


6.20

FHLB advances


1,908


7


1.49


3,034


11


1.52


180,658


1,932


4.28

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,253,149


$ 13,258


2.38 %


$ 2,241,895


$ 14,672


2.60 %


$ 2,279,363


$ 15,452


2.74 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 805,938






$ 793,842






$ 733,613





Net interest spread (TE)(1)






3.40 %






3.23 %






3.10 %

Net interest margin (TE)(1)






4.16 %






4.06 %






3.91 %



(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 8,337


$ 6,531


$ 6,402


$ 6,272


$ 6,368

Home equity loans and lines


542


531


1,008


1,033


372

Commercial real estate


10,837


9,011


10,016


7,669


4,349

Construction and land


12,812


15,367


9,847


6,103


5,584

Multi-family residential


1,281


1,281


973


916


930

Commercial and industrial


1,945


1,344


1,161


1,312


1,206

Consumer


41


46


60


35


161

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 35,795


$ 34,111


$ 29,467


$ 23,340


$ 18,970

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


14


65


55


12


77

Total nonperforming loans


35,809


34,176


29,522


23,352


19,047

Foreclosed assets and ORE


4,093


1,929


1,384


2,077


2,424

Total nonperforming assets


$ 39,902


$ 36,105


$ 30,906


$ 25,429


$ 21,471












Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.12 %


1.03 %


0.88 %


0.73 %


0.62 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


1.01


0.98


0.84


0.67


0.55

Nonperforming loans to total loans


1.31


1.25


1.09


0.84


0.69












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


922


480


(229)


489


394

Charge-offs


(413)


(189)


(488)


(460)


(226)

Recoveries


29


24


112


125


194

Net charge-offs


(384)


(165)


(376)


(335)


(32)

Ending balance


$ 33,680


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278












Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700

(Reversal) provision for losses on
unfunded lending commitments


-


(105)


-


(970)


-

Ending balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700

Total allowance for credit losses


35,305


34,767


34,557


35,162


35,978












Total loans


$ 2,728,146


$ 2,744,023


$ 2,705,895


$ 2,764,538


$ 2,747,277

Total unfunded commitments


533,398


509,331


509,709


492,306


508,864












Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets


84.41 %


91.79 %


106.22 %


131.47 %


154.99 %

Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans


94.05


96.97


111.20


143.17


174.72

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.23


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.29


1.27


1.28


1.27


1.31












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (413)


$ (1,363)


$ (1,174)


$ (686)


$ (226)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


29


455


431


319


194

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (384)


$ (908)


$ (743)


$ (367)


$ (32)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to
average loans


(0.06) %


(0.03) %


(0.04) %


(0.03) %


- %



(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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