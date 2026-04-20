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WKN: 923764 | ISIN: US33741H1077 | Ticker-Symbol: FU3
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:01
31,400 Euro
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31,20033,20011:43
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 22:36 Uhr
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First United Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $6.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were 1.29% and 13.06%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, President and CEO, "We delivered strong earnings this quarter, driven by continued margin expansion. While overall growth was again tempered by elevated loan payoffs and paydowns, we maintained solid credit performance and believe our balance sheet is well-positioned. Our focus on operational efficiency and prudent risk management continues to yield results, positioning us well as we enter 2026 with positive momentum."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.83% for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
  • Strong loan production during the quarter, with $98.0 million in commercial loan originations and $16.0 million in residential mortgage originations.
  • Provision expense was $0.9 million in the first quarter, as a result of continued economic and political uncertainty and increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, slightly offset by improved qualitative factors.
  • Deposits increased by $15.5 million, inclusive of the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit.
  • Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million when compared to the linked quarter related to a $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an other real estate owned ("OREO") property in the fourth quarter 2025.
  • A cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared in the first quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.7 million. This compares to $5.8 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2025.


Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Net Income, GAAP (millions)

$ 6.7

$ 5.8

$ 5.8

Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)

$ 6.6

$ 7.2

$ 5.8

Diluted net income per share, GAAP

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 0.89

Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 0.89

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

The $0.9 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $2.1 million increase in net interest income, an increase of $0.4 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $0.3 million. Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $0.7 million resulting from new loans booked at higher rates late in 2025 and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $0.4 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense, resulting from the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2026 and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million resulting from increased production and a $0.2 million increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026. Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production. Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by reductions in other expenses such as miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $0.9 million primarily due to reduced non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision expense. Net interest income and non-interest income were stable when comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025. Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million primarily driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property in the fourth quarter of 2025. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense as a result of the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to slower loan growth than budgeted, an increase of $0.3 million as a result of maximum payouts in executive incentive plans, and an increase in taxes of $0.2 million associated with these increases.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.7 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $0.7 million due to the increase of 21 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates during 2025 as well as the upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income increased slightly by $0.1 million as management continues to reinvest cashflows back into the portfolio resulting in an increase in yield of 14 basis points. Interest income on federal funds sold increased by $0.8 million due to an increase of $87.2 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of strong deposit growth in 2025. Interest expense, in the first quarter of 2026, decreased by $0.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits remained stable despite a $95.9 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025 due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturity in March of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, remained stable. Interest income decreased by $0.4 million driven by a decrease in average loan balances of $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 as a result of elevated loan payoffs during the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in interest income was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $0.5 million. Interest on deposits decreased by $0.4 million, driven by a decline in rate paid of 13 basis points despite an increase in average deposit balances of $28.4 million. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.1 million due to the repayment of $65.0 million in March 2026. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the first quarter of 2026 resulted in an 8 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 3.83% as compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million, resulting from increased production as well as favorable increases in market values in assets under management, and a $0.2 million increase in BOLI related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million. Net gains increased by $0.2 million related to the loss on the sale of a branch office recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025. BOLI income increased by $0.2 million attributable to the receipt of a one-time death benefit as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in debit card income of $0.2 million due to an annual incentive payment received in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense because of reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations. Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by reductions in miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property and a $0.2 million, net of tax, contracted sale of a retail branch office in the fourth quarter of 2025. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense related to the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 as a result of slower loan growth than budgeted" an increase of $0.3 million related to maximum payouts on executive incentive plans, and an increase in payroll taxes of $0.2 million associated with the aforementioned salary increases.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were both 24.6%.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $2.0 billion, representing a $48.4 million decrease since December 31, 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $41.8 million. The investment portfolio increased by $3.2 million as cashflows of the bonds were reinvested in the first quarter of 2026 in an effort to gain yield before long-term rates decline. Gross loans increased slightly by $3.8 million. While loan production was strong during the quarter, amortization and unusually high payoffs exceeded growth levels. Pension assets decreased by $0.8 million due to decreased market values.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2026 were $1.8 billion, representing a $50.1 million decrease since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 4.23% matured and was repaid. Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers. Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025.

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at March 31, 2026 reflected a $3.8 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type

(in millions)


Change since
December 31, 2025

Commercial


$15.4

Residential Mortgages


($10.6)

Consumer


($1.0)

Gross Loans


$ 3.8

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $38.7 million as a result of new customer relationships, acquisition and development loans increased by $7.5 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $30.8 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $5.3 million related to sales of businesses, and approximately $8.0 million as a result of a refinance to another institution, residential mortgage loans decreased by $10.6 million as a result of normal amortization, and consumer loans decreased by $1.0 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $98.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of March 31, 2026 was robust, and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $43.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $43.0 million through March 31, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $16.0 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of March 31, 2026 was $17.5 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $14.4 million at March 31, 2026.

Total deposits at March 31, 2026 increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type

(in millions)


Change since
December 31, 2025

Non-Interest-Bearing


($1.7)

Interest-Bearing Demand


($1.4)

Savings and Money Market


$44.4

Time Deposits- Brokered


($25.0)

Time Deposits- Retail


($0.8)

Total Deposits


$15.5

In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit, with an interest rate of 4.23%, was repaid at its maturity. Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers. Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $31.84 per share at March 31, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, there were 6,446,717 basic outstanding shares and 6,459,155 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at March 31, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $20.0 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $18.5 million recorded at March 31, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. Asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.31% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.25% at March 31, 2025.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.11% and 0.50% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Net charge offs in consumer loans increased in the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025, from 0.65% to 1.23%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans


3/31/2026

3/31/2025

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

Acquisition & Development

0.03 %

0.26 %

Commercial & Industrial

(0.11 %)

(0.50 %)

Residential Mortgage

0.00 %

0.01 %

Consumer

(1.23 %)

(0.65 %)

Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries

(0.05 %)

(0.10 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $4.7 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2026 was related to one commercial loan moving to non-accrual status in the first quarter.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at March 31, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. There were no loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure at March 31, 2026. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased slightly to 0.35% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.42% as of March 31, 2025.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol: FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended






March 31,


March 31,






2026


2025


Results of Operations:






Interest income


$ 25,710


$ 24,062


Interest expense


7,637


8,046


Net interest income


18,073


16,016


Provision for credit losses


879


656


Other operating income


5,208


4,822


Net gains



132


92


Other operating expense


13,692


12,576


Income before taxes


$ 8,842


$ 7,698


Income tax expense


2,179


1,892


Net income



$ 6,663


$ 5,806










Per share data:







Basic net income per share


$ 1.03


$ 0.90


Diluted net income per share


$ 1.03


$ 0.89


Adjusted Basic net income (1)


$ 1.02


$ 0.90


Adjusted Diluted net income (1)


$ 1.02


$ 0.89


Dividends declared per share


$ 0.26


$ 0.22


Basic book value per share


$ 31.84


$ 28.35


Adjusted basic book value per share (1)


$ 31.83


$ 20.87


Diluted book value per share


$ 31.78


$ 28.27


Adjusted diluted book value per share (1)


$ 31.77


$ 20.85


Tangible book value per share


$ 30.08


$ 26.55


Adjusted tangible book value per share (1)


$ 30.07


$ 19.21


Diluted Tangible book value per share


$ 30.02


$ 26.47


Adjusted diluted tangible book value per share (1)


$ 30.01


$ 19.19










Closing market value


$ 36.64


$ 30.02


Market Range:






High



$ 40.53


$ 41.61


Low



$ 35.02


$ 29.38










Shares outstanding at period end: Basic


6,446,717


6,478,634


Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted


6,459,155


6,497,454










Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End)






Return on average assets



1.29 %


1.19 %


Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.28 %


1.19 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



13.06 %


12.83 %


Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



12.99 %


12.83 %


Net interest margin (non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49



3.83 %


3.56 %


Net interest margin GAAP



3.82 %


3.55 %


Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)


58.45 %


59.95 %










(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.






(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets.


March 31,


December 31,






2026


2025


Financial Condition at period end:






Assets



$ 2,039,010


$ 2,087,453


Earning assets



$ 1,810,557


$ 1,807,780


Gross loans



$ 1,525,466


$ 1,521,704


Commercial Real Estate


$ 609,491


$ 570,808


Acquisition and Development


$ 97,785


$ 90,272


Commercial and Industrial


$ 246,192


$ 277,034


Residential Mortgage


$ 526,314


$ 536,912


Consumer



$ 45,684


$ 46,678


Investment securities


$ 282,711


$ 279,534


Total deposits



$ 1,750,703


$ 1,735,149


Noninterest bearing


$ 451,303


$ 453,036


Interest bearing


$ 1,299,400


$ 1,282,113


Shareholders' equity


$ 205,262


$ 203,634


















Capital ratios:















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


15.82 %


15.36 %


Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


13.94 %


13.52 %


Tier 1 Leverage


12.23 %


12.21 %


Total risk based capital


17.07 %


16.61 %










Asset quality:















Net charge-offs for the quarter


$ (198)


$ (99)


Nonperforming assets: (Period End)






Nonaccrual loans


$ 4,695


$ 4,192


Loans 90 days past due and accruing


66


477










Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due


$ 4,761


$ 4,669










Other real estate owned


$ 1,083


$ 1,083


Other repossessed assets


$ 2,692


$ 2,802


Modified loans


$ 1,955


$ 1,209










Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.31 %


1.28 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans


424.94 %


464.46 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets


233.73 %


227.61 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans


0.31 %


0.31 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets


0.23 %


0.22 %


Non-accrual loans to total loans


0.31 %


0.28 %


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.42 %


0.41 %


FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol: FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited






















For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025


Results of Operations:







Interest income

$ 25,710

$ 26,153

$ 25,762

$ 24,871

$ 24,062


Interest expense

7,637

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046


Net interest income

18,073

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016


Provision for credit losses

879

717

510

860

656


Other operating income

5,208

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822


Net (losses)/gains

132

(97)

261

146

92


Other operating expense

13,692

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576


Income before taxes

$ 8,842

$ 7,634

$ 9,242

$ 7,959

$ 7,698


Income tax expense

2,179

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892


Net income


$ 6,663

$ 5,777

$ 6,948

$ 5,984

$ 5,806











Per share data:








Basic net income per share

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90


Diluted net income per share

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89


Adjusted basic net income (1)

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90


Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89


Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.22


Book value


$ 31.84

$ 31.33

$ 30.65

$ 29.43

$ 28.35


Diluted book value

$ 31.78

$ 31.27

$ 30.59

$ 29.38

$ 28.27


Tangible book value per share

$ 30.08

$ 29.56

$ 28.87

$ 27.64

$ 26.55


Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 30.02

$ 29.50

$ 28.82

$ 27.59

$ 26.47











Closing market value

$ 36.64

$ 37.19

$ 36.77

$ 31.01

$ 30.02


Market Range:







High


$ 40.53

$ 40.79

$ 38.41

$ 32.09

$ 41.61


Low


$ 35.02

$ 33.63

$ 32.02

$ 25.90

$ 29.38











Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,446,717

6,499,476

6,496,908

6,494,611

6,478,634


Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,459,155

6,511,358

6,508,790

6,506,493

6,497,454











Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)







Return on average assets



1.29 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %


Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.28 %

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



13.06 %

12.70 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %


Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



12.99 %

13.39 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %


Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49



3.83 %

3.67 %

3.64 %

3.61 %

3.56 %


Net interest margin GAAP



3.82 %

3.66 %

3.63 %

3.60 %

3.55 %


Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.45 %

58.19 %

58.73 %

59.66 %

59.95 %


(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.







(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets.

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2026

2025

2025

2025

2025


Financial Condition at period end:







Assets


$ 2,039,010

$ 2,087,453

$ 2,023,974

$ 2,007,471

$ 1,979,753


Earning assets


$ 1,810,557

$ 1,807,780

$ 1,784,056

$ 1,789,747

$ 1,762,891


Gross loans


$ 1,525,466

$ 1,521,704

$ 1,496,762

$ 1,502,481

$ 1,479,869


Commercial Real Estate

$ 609,491

$ 570,808

$ 554,418

$ 550,717

$ 532,764


Acquisition and Development

$ 97,785

$ 90,272

$ 93,968

$ 98,937

$ 94,063


Commercial and Industrial

$ 246,192

$ 277,034

$ 279,079

$ 281,484

$ 282,370


Residential Mortgage

$ 526,314

$ 536,912

$ 521,317

$ 521,968

$ 520,072


Consumer


$ 45,684

$ 46,678

$ 47,980

$ 49,375

$ 50,600


Investment securities

$ 282,711

$ 279,534

$ 278,898

$ 279,541

$ 275,143


Total deposits


$ 1,750,703

$ 1,735,149

$ 1,678,902

$ 1,614,207

$ 1,623,574


Noninterest bearing

$ 451,303

$ 453,036

$ 429,986

$ 425,784

$ 422,415


Interest bearing

$ 1,299,400

$ 1,282,113

$ 1,248,916

$ 1,188,423

$ 1,201,159


Shareholders' equity

$ 205,262

$ 203,634

$ 199,099

$ 191,147

$ 183,694











Capital ratios:

















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.82 %

15.36 %

15.59 %

15.22 %

14.87 %


Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.94 %

13.52 %

13.68 %

13.32 %

12.97 %


Tier 1 Leverage

12.23 %

12.21 %

12.10 %

12.08 %

11.94 %


Total risk based capital

17.07 %

16.61 %

16.84 %

16.47 %

16.10 %











Asset quality:

















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$ (198)

$ (99)

$ (435)

$ (151)

$ (360)


Nonperforming assets: (Period End)







Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,695

$ 4,192

$ 3,825

$ 3,813

$ 4,026


Loans 90 days past due and accruing

66

477

801

535

233











Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,761

$ 4,669

$ 4,626

$ 4,348

$ 4,259











Other real estate owned

$ 1,083

$ 1,083

$ 2,718

$ 3,035

$ 3,062


Other repossessed assets

$ 2,692

$ 2,802

$ 3,043

$ 2,802

$ 2,802


Modified loans

$ 1,955

$ 1,209

$ 998

$ 1,198

$ 1,021











Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.27 %

1.25 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

424.94 %

464.46 %

499.06 %

499.45 %

458.69 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

233.73 %

227.61 %

183.78 %

186.98 %

182.43 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.29 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.22 %


Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.27 %


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.42 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.51 %


Consolidated Statement of Condition










(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025






Assets





Cash and due from banks

$

89,220

$

129,830

Interest bearing deposits in banks


627


1,782

Cash and cash equivalents


89,847


131,612

Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)


109,004


107,144

Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)


172,672


171,361

Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values


1,035


1,029

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost


1,621


4,630

Loans held for sale


132


130

Loans


1,525,466


1,521,704

Unearned fees


(512)


(476)

Allowance for credit losses


(19,951)


(19,470)

Net loans


1,505,003


1,501,758

Premises and equipment, net


30,020


29,665

Goodwill and other intangible assets


11,361


11,444

Bank owned life insurance


50,125


50,360

Deferred tax assets


9,141


8,730

Other real estate owned, net


1,083


1,083

Operating lease asset


939


1,015

Pension asset


20,036


20,798

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


36,991


46,694

Total Assets

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Non-interest bearing deposits

$

451,303

$

453,036

Interest bearing deposits


1,299,400


1,282,113

Total deposits


1,750,703


1,735,149

Short-term borrowings


19,588


17,661

Long-term borrowings


30,929


95,929

Operating lease liability


1,095


1,180

Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures


1,418


1,218

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


28,323


30,992

Dividends payable


1,692


1,690

Total Liabilities


1,833,748


1,883,819

Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,446,717 at March 31, 2026 and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025


64


65

Surplus


19,360


21,551

Retained earnings


212,255


207,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(26,417)


(25,266)

Total Shareholders' Equity


205,262


203,634

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Historical Income Statement




























2026


2025



Q1

Year to date

Q4

Q3

Q2


Q1

In thousands


(Unaudited)











Interest income













Interest and fees on loans

$

22,502

$

90,328

$

23,219

$

23,060

$

22,294

$

21,755

Interest on investment securities













Taxable


1,882


7,210


1,845


1,826


1,776


1,763

Exempt from federal income tax


59


218


59


57


57


45

Total investment income


1,941


7,428


1,904


1,883


1,833


1,808

Other


1,267


3,092


1,030


819


744


499

Total interest income


25,710


100,848


26,153


25,762


24,871


24,062

Interest expense













Interest on deposits


6,631


27,524


7,044


7,009


6,788


6,683

Interest on short-term borrowings


11


75


17


17


21


20

Interest on long-term borrowings


995


5,136


1,105


1,333


1,355


1,343

Total interest expense


7,637


32,735


8,166


8,359


8,164


8,046

Net interest income


18,073


68,113


17,987


17,403


16,707


16,016

Credit loss expense/(credit)













Loans


679


2,345


480


480


728


657

Debt securities held to maturity


-


43


-


43


-


-

Off balance sheet credit exposures


200


355


237


(13)


132


(1)

Provision for credit losses


879


2,743


717


510


860


656

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


17,194


65,370


17,270


16,893


15,847


15,360

Other operating income













Net gains on investments, available for sale


-


97


-


97


-


-

Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans


86


533


132


163


146


92

Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets


46


(228)


(229)


1


-


-

Net gains/(losses)


132


402


(97)


261


146


92

Other Income













Service charges on deposit accounts


547


2,255


568


563


577


547

Other service charges


189


845


207


218


214


206

Trust department


2,554


9,824


2,667


2,448


2,386


2,323

Debit card income


931


4,057


1,173


980


983


921

Bank owned life insurance


539


1,408


364


355


348


341

Brokerage commissions


382


1,445


308


346


370


421

Other


66


332


43


164


62


63

Total other income


5,208


20,166


5,330


5,074


4,940


4,822

Total other operating income


5,340


20,568


5,233


5,335


5,086


4,914

Other operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits


8,201


29,347


7,108


7,589


7,319


7,331

FDIC premiums


279


1,051


273


266


267


245

Equipment


521


2,217


559


515


565


578

Occupancy


725


2,860


817


679


675


689

Data processing


1,664


6,243


1,623


1,517


1,600


1,503

Marketing


234


904


288


182


196


238

Professional services


569


2,449


745


639


589


476

Contract labor


166


634


178


127


166


163

Telephone


96


380


97


89


96


98

Other real estate owned


123


2,235


1,866


69


208


92

Investor relations


60


306


55


57


132


62

Contributions


65


344


120


90


78


56

Other


989


4,435


1,140


1,167


1,083


1,045

Total other operating expenses


13,692


53,405


14,869


12,986


12,974


12,576

Income before income tax expense


8,842


32,533


7,634


9,242


7,959


7,698

Provision for income tax expense


2,179


8,018


1,857


2,294


1,975


1,892

Net Income

$

6,663

$

24,515

$

5,777

$

6,948

$

5,984

$

5,806

Basic net income per share

$

1.03

$

3.78

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.90

Diluted net income per share

$

1.03

$

3.77

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.89

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding


6,483


6,490


6,499


6,496


6,489


6,474

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding


6,494


6,504


6,510


6,508


6,506


6,490

Dividends declared per share

$

0.26

$

0.96

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures









The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP
financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial
position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the
most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the
United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial
measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in
addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-
GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be
viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to
be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets in 2026.



Three months ended March 31,




2026


2025


(in thousands, except for per share amount)








Net income - as reported


$

6,663


$

5,806


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(46)



-


Income tax effect of adjustments



11



-


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

6,628


$

5,806










Basic and diluted earnings per share - as reported


$

1.03


$

0.89


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-


Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

1.02


$

0.89




















As of or for the three months ended




March 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


Per Share Data








Basic net income per share - as reported


$

1.03


$

0.90


Basic net income per share - non-GAAP


$

1.02


$

0.90


Diluted net income per share - as reported


$

1.03


$

0.89


Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP


$

1.02


$

0.89


Basic book value per share


$

31.84


$

28.40


Adjusted basic book value per share (1) - non-GAAP


$

31.83


$

28.40


Diluted book value per share


$

31.78


$

28.42


Tangible book value per share


$

30.08


$

26.55


Diluted Tangible book value per share


$

30.02


$

26.47










Basic book value per share - as reported


$

31.84


$

28.40


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-


Adjusted basic book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

31.83


$

28.40










Diluted book value per share - as reported


$

31.78


$

28.40


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-


Adjusted diluted book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

31.77


$

28.40













As of or for the three months ended


Significant Ratios:







March 31,





2026


2025


Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.29 %



1.19 %


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01 %)



-


Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.28 %



1.19 %










Return on Average Equity - as reported



13.06 %



12.83 %


Adjustments:








Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.07 %)



-


Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



12.99 %



12.83 %





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2026


2025



(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate



Assets



















Loans


$

1,483,206



22,513


6.16

%

$

1,483,151



21,768


5.95

%


Investment Securities:



















Taxable



290,835



1,885


2.63

%


284,303



1,763


2.51

%


Non taxable



7,498



105


5.68

%


6,524



81


5.04

%


Total



298,333



1,990


2.71

%


290,827



1,844


2.57

%


Federal funds sold



128,969



1,169


3.68

%


41,750



384


3.73

%


Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



4,234



23


2.20

%


8,488



15


0.72

%


Other interest earning assets



4,219



72


6.92

%


5,774



100


7.02

%


Total earning assets



1,918,961



25,767


5.45

%


1,829,990



24,111


5.34

%


Allowance for credit losses



(21,654)








(18,413)








Non-earning assets



201,510








165,125








Total Assets


$

2,098,817







$

1,976,702








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Deposits



















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

396,375


$

1,668


1.71

%

$

373,903


$

1,652


1.79

%


Interest-bearing money markets- retail



548,853



3,675


2.72

%


464,151



3,547


3.10

%


Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



168



1


2.41

%


134



1


3.03

%


Savings deposits



159,673



38


0.10

%


171,517



43


0.10

%


Time deposits - retail



150,022



924


2.50

%


144,519



1,046


2.94

%


Time deposits - brokered



31,111



325


4.24

%


36,041



394


4.43

%


Total deposits



1,286,202



6,631


2.09

%


1,190,265



6,683


2.28

%


Short-term borrowings



18,588



11


0.24

%


23,053



20


0.35

%


Long-term borrowings



87,262



995


4.62

%


120,929



1,343


4.50

%


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,392,052



7,637


2.22

%


1,334,247



8,046


2.45

%


Non-interest-bearing deposits



466,475








427,518








Other liabilities



33,383








31,474








Shareholders' Equity



206,907








183,463








Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,098,817







$

1,976,702








Net interest income and spread





$

18,130


3.23

%




$

16,065


2.89

%


Net interest margin








3.83

%







3.56

%

SOURCE First United Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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