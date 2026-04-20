First United Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $6.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were 1.29% and 13.06%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, President and CEO, "We delivered strong earnings this quarter, driven by continued margin expansion. While overall growth was again tempered by elevated loan payoffs and paydowns, we maintained solid credit performance and believe our balance sheet is well-positioned. Our focus on operational efficiency and prudent risk management continues to yield results, positioning us well as we enter 2026 with positive momentum."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.83% for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.

Strong loan production during the quarter, with $98.0 million in commercial loan originations and $16.0 million in residential mortgage originations.

Provision expense was $0.9 million in the first quarter, as a result of continued economic and political uncertainty and increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, slightly offset by improved qualitative factors.

Deposits increased by $15.5 million, inclusive of the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit.

Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million when compared to the linked quarter related to a $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an other real estate owned ("OREO") property in the fourth quarter 2025.

A cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared in the first quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.7 million. This compares to $5.8 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2025.



Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 6.7 $ 5.8 $ 5.8 Net Income, non-GAAP (millions) $ 6.6 $ 7.2 $ 5.8 Diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 0.89

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

The $0.9 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $2.1 million increase in net interest income, an increase of $0.4 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $0.3 million. Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $0.7 million resulting from new loans booked at higher rates late in 2025 and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $0.4 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense, resulting from the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2026 and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million resulting from increased production and a $0.2 million increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026. Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production. Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by reductions in other expenses such as miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $0.9 million primarily due to reduced non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision expense. Net interest income and non-interest income were stable when comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025. Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million primarily driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property in the fourth quarter of 2025. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense as a result of the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to slower loan growth than budgeted, an increase of $0.3 million as a result of maximum payouts in executive incentive plans, and an increase in taxes of $0.2 million associated with these increases.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.7 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $0.7 million due to the increase of 21 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates during 2025 as well as the upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income increased slightly by $0.1 million as management continues to reinvest cashflows back into the portfolio resulting in an increase in yield of 14 basis points. Interest income on federal funds sold increased by $0.8 million due to an increase of $87.2 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of strong deposit growth in 2025. Interest expense, in the first quarter of 2026, decreased by $0.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits remained stable despite a $95.9 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025 due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturity in March of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, remained stable. Interest income decreased by $0.4 million driven by a decrease in average loan balances of $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 as a result of elevated loan payoffs during the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in interest income was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $0.5 million. Interest on deposits decreased by $0.4 million, driven by a decline in rate paid of 13 basis points despite an increase in average deposit balances of $28.4 million. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.1 million due to the repayment of $65.0 million in March 2026. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the first quarter of 2026 resulted in an 8 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 3.83% as compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million, resulting from increased production as well as favorable increases in market values in assets under management, and a $0.2 million increase in BOLI related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million. Net gains increased by $0.2 million related to the loss on the sale of a branch office recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025. BOLI income increased by $0.2 million attributable to the receipt of a one-time death benefit as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in debit card income of $0.2 million due to an annual incentive payment received in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense because of reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations. Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by reductions in miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property and a $0.2 million, net of tax, contracted sale of a retail branch office in the fourth quarter of 2025. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense related to the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 as a result of slower loan growth than budgeted" an increase of $0.3 million related to maximum payouts on executive incentive plans, and an increase in payroll taxes of $0.2 million associated with the aforementioned salary increases.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were both 24.6%.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $2.0 billion, representing a $48.4 million decrease since December 31, 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $41.8 million. The investment portfolio increased by $3.2 million as cashflows of the bonds were reinvested in the first quarter of 2026 in an effort to gain yield before long-term rates decline. Gross loans increased slightly by $3.8 million. While loan production was strong during the quarter, amortization and unusually high payoffs exceeded growth levels. Pension assets decreased by $0.8 million due to decreased market values.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2026 were $1.8 billion, representing a $50.1 million decrease since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 4.23% matured and was repaid. Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers. Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025.

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at March 31, 2026 reflected a $3.8 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type (in millions)

Change since

December 31, 2025 Commercial

$15.4 Residential Mortgages

($10.6) Consumer

($1.0) Gross Loans

$ 3.8

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $38.7 million as a result of new customer relationships, acquisition and development loans increased by $7.5 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $30.8 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $5.3 million related to sales of businesses, and approximately $8.0 million as a result of a refinance to another institution, residential mortgage loans decreased by $10.6 million as a result of normal amortization, and consumer loans decreased by $1.0 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $98.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of March 31, 2026 was robust, and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $43.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $43.0 million through March 31, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $16.0 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of March 31, 2026 was $17.5 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $14.4 million at March 31, 2026.

Total deposits at March 31, 2026 increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type (in millions)

Change since

December 31, 2025 Non-Interest-Bearing

($1.7) Interest-Bearing Demand

($1.4) Savings and Money Market

$44.4 Time Deposits- Brokered

($25.0) Time Deposits- Retail

($0.8) Total Deposits

$15.5

In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit, with an interest rate of 4.23%, was repaid at its maturity. Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers. Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $31.84 per share at March 31, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, there were 6,446,717 basic outstanding shares and 6,459,155 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at March 31, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $20.0 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $18.5 million recorded at March 31, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. Asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.31% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.25% at March 31, 2025.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.11% and 0.50% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Net charge offs in consumer loans increased in the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025, from 0.65% to 1.23%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.03 % 0.26 % Commercial & Industrial (0.11 %) (0.50 %) Residential Mortgage 0.00 % 0.01 % Consumer (1.23 %) (0.65 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.05 %) (0.10 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $4.7 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2026 was related to one commercial loan moving to non-accrual status in the first quarter.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at March 31, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. There were no loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure at March 31, 2026. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased slightly to 0.35% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.42% as of March 31, 2025.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,









2026

2025

Results of Operations:









Interest income

$ 25,710

$ 24,062

Interest expense

7,637

8,046

Net interest income

18,073

16,016

Provision for credit losses

879

656

Other operating income

5,208

4,822

Net gains



132

92

Other operating expense

13,692

12,576

Income before taxes

$ 8,842

$ 7,698

Income tax expense

2,179

1,892

Net income



$ 6,663

$ 5,806

















Per share data:











Basic net income per share

$ 1.03

$ 0.90

Diluted net income per share

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 1.02

$ 0.90

Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 1.02

$ 0.89

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

Basic book value per share

$ 31.84

$ 28.35

Adjusted basic book value per share (1)

$ 31.83

$ 20.87

Diluted book value per share

$ 31.78

$ 28.27

Adjusted diluted book value per share (1)

$ 31.77

$ 20.85

Tangible book value per share

$ 30.08

$ 26.55

Adjusted tangible book value per share (1)

$ 30.07

$ 19.21

Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 30.02

$ 26.47

Adjusted diluted tangible book value per share (1)

$ 30.01

$ 19.19

















Closing market value

$ 36.64

$ 30.02

Market Range:









High



$ 40.53

$ 41.61

Low



$ 35.02

$ 29.38

















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,446,717

6,478,634

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,459,155

6,497,454

















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End)









Return on average assets



1.29 %

1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.28 %

1.19 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



13.06 %

12.83 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



12.99 %

12.83 %

Net interest margin (non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49



3.83 %

3.56 %

Net interest margin GAAP



3.82 %

3.55 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.45 %

59.95 %

















(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.









(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets.

March 31,

December 31,









2026

2025

Financial Condition at period end:









Assets



$ 2,039,010

$ 2,087,453

Earning assets



$ 1,810,557

$ 1,807,780

Gross loans



$ 1,525,466

$ 1,521,704

Commercial Real Estate

$ 609,491

$ 570,808

Acquisition and Development

$ 97,785

$ 90,272

Commercial and Industrial

$ 246,192

$ 277,034

Residential Mortgage

$ 526,314

$ 536,912

Consumer



$ 45,684

$ 46,678

Investment securities

$ 282,711

$ 279,534

Total deposits



$ 1,750,703

$ 1,735,149

Noninterest bearing

$ 451,303

$ 453,036

Interest bearing

$ 1,299,400

$ 1,282,113

Shareholders' equity

$ 205,262

$ 203,634

































Capital ratios:



























Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.82 %

15.36 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.94 %

13.52 %

Tier 1 Leverage

12.23 %

12.21 %

Total risk based capital

17.07 %

16.61 %

















Asset quality:



























Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (198)

$ (99)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,695

$ 4,192

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

66

477

















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,761

$ 4,669

















Other real estate owned

$ 1,083

$ 1,083

Other repossessed assets

$ 2,692

$ 2,802

Modified loans

$ 1,955

$ 1,209

















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %

1.28 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

424.94 %

464.46 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

233.73 %

227.61 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.31 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.23 %

0.22 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.28 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.42 %

0.41 %



FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited









































For the Three Months Ended







March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025

Results of Operations:











Interest income $ 25,710 $ 26,153 $ 25,762 $ 24,871 $ 24,062

Interest expense 7,637 8,166 8,359 8,164 8,046

Net interest income 18,073 17,987 17,403 16,707 16,016

Provision for credit losses 879 717 510 860 656

Other operating income 5,208 5,330 5,074 4,940 4,822

Net (losses)/gains 132 (97) 261 146 92

Other operating expense 13,692 14,869 12,986 12,974 12,576

Income before taxes $ 8,842 $ 7,634 $ 9,242 $ 7,959 $ 7,698

Income tax expense 2,179 1,857 2,294 1,975 1,892

Net income

$ 6,663 $ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806



















Per share data:













Basic net income per share $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90

Diluted net income per share $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89

Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90

Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89

Dividends declared per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

Book value

$ 31.84 $ 31.33 $ 30.65 $ 29.43 $ 28.35

Diluted book value $ 31.78 $ 31.27 $ 30.59 $ 29.38 $ 28.27

Tangible book value per share $ 30.08 $ 29.56 $ 28.87 $ 27.64 $ 26.55

Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 30.02 $ 29.50 $ 28.82 $ 27.59 $ 26.47



















Closing market value $ 36.64 $ 37.19 $ 36.77 $ 31.01 $ 30.02

Market Range:











High

$ 40.53 $ 40.79 $ 38.41 $ 32.09 $ 41.61

Low

$ 35.02 $ 33.63 $ 32.02 $ 25.90 $ 29.38



















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,446,717 6,499,476 6,496,908 6,494,611 6,478,634

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,459,155 6,511,358 6,508,790 6,506,493 6,497,454



















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)











Return on average assets



1.29 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.28 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



13.06 % 12.70 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



12.99 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49



3.83 % 3.67 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.56 %

Net interest margin GAAP



3.82 % 3.66 % 3.63 % 3.60 % 3.55 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 58.45 % 58.19 % 58.73 % 59.66 % 59.95 %

(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.











(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,







2026 2025 2025 2025 2025

Financial Condition at period end:











Assets

$ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453 $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753

Earning assets

$ 1,810,557 $ 1,807,780 $ 1,784,056 $ 1,789,747 $ 1,762,891

Gross loans

$ 1,525,466 $ 1,521,704 $ 1,496,762 $ 1,502,481 $ 1,479,869

Commercial Real Estate $ 609,491 $ 570,808 $ 554,418 $ 550,717 $ 532,764

Acquisition and Development $ 97,785 $ 90,272 $ 93,968 $ 98,937 $ 94,063

Commercial and Industrial $ 246,192 $ 277,034 $ 279,079 $ 281,484 $ 282,370

Residential Mortgage $ 526,314 $ 536,912 $ 521,317 $ 521,968 $ 520,072

Consumer

$ 45,684 $ 46,678 $ 47,980 $ 49,375 $ 50,600

Investment securities $ 282,711 $ 279,534 $ 278,898 $ 279,541 $ 275,143

Total deposits

$ 1,750,703 $ 1,735,149 $ 1,678,902 $ 1,614,207 $ 1,623,574

Noninterest bearing $ 451,303 $ 453,036 $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415

Interest bearing $ 1,299,400 $ 1,282,113 $ 1,248,916 $ 1,188,423 $ 1,201,159

Shareholders' equity $ 205,262 $ 203,634 $ 199,099 $ 191,147 $ 183,694



















Capital ratios:































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.82 % 15.36 % 15.59 % 15.22 % 14.87 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.94 % 13.52 % 13.68 % 13.32 % 12.97 %

Tier 1 Leverage 12.23 % 12.21 % 12.10 % 12.08 % 11.94 %

Total risk based capital 17.07 % 16.61 % 16.84 % 16.47 % 16.10 %



















Asset quality:































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (198) $ (99) $ (435) $ (151) $ (360)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)











Nonaccrual loans $ 4,695 $ 4,192 $ 3,825 $ 3,813 $ 4,026

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 66 477 801 535 233



















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 4,761 $ 4,669 $ 4,626 $ 4,348 $ 4,259



















Other real estate owned $ 1,083 $ 1,083 $ 2,718 $ 3,035 $ 3,062

Other repossessed assets $ 2,692 $ 2,802 $ 3,043 $ 2,802 $ 2,802

Modified loans $ 1,955 $ 1,209 $ 998 $ 1,198 $ 1,021



















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 424.94 % 464.46 % 499.06 % 499.45 % 458.69 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 233.73 % 227.61 % 183.78 % 186.98 % 182.43 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.22 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.27 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.42 % 0.41 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.51 %



Consolidated Statement of Condition

















(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025









Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 89,220 $ 129,830 Interest bearing deposits in banks

627

1,782 Cash and cash equivalents

89,847

131,612 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

109,004

107,144 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

172,672

171,361 Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,035

1,029 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,621

4,630 Loans held for sale

132

130 Loans

1,525,466

1,521,704 Unearned fees

(512)

(476) Allowance for credit losses

(19,951)

(19,470) Net loans

1,505,003

1,501,758 Premises and equipment, net

30,020

29,665 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,361

11,444 Bank owned life insurance

50,125

50,360 Deferred tax assets

9,141

8,730 Other real estate owned, net

1,083

1,083 Operating lease asset

939

1,015 Pension asset

20,036

20,798 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

36,991

46,694 Total Assets $ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 451,303 $ 453,036 Interest bearing deposits

1,299,400

1,282,113 Total deposits

1,750,703

1,735,149 Short-term borrowings

19,588

17,661 Long-term borrowings

30,929

95,929 Operating lease liability

1,095

1,180 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

1,418

1,218 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

28,323

30,992 Dividends payable

1,692

1,690 Total Liabilities

1,833,748

1,883,819 Shareholders' Equity:







Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,446,717 at March 31, 2026 and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025

64

65 Surplus

19,360

21,551 Retained earnings

212,255

207,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,417)

(25,266) Total Shareholders' Equity

205,262

203,634 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453

Historical Income Statement





















































2026

2025



Q1 Year to date Q4 Q3 Q2

Q1 In thousands

(Unaudited)



















Interest income























Interest and fees on loans $ 22,502 $ 90,328 $ 23,219 $ 23,060 $ 22,294 $ 21,755 Interest on investment securities























Taxable

1,882

7,210

1,845

1,826

1,776

1,763 Exempt from federal income tax

59

218

59

57

57

45 Total investment income

1,941

7,428

1,904

1,883

1,833

1,808 Other

1,267

3,092

1,030

819

744

499 Total interest income

25,710

100,848

26,153

25,762

24,871

24,062 Interest expense























Interest on deposits

6,631

27,524

7,044

7,009

6,788

6,683 Interest on short-term borrowings

11

75

17

17

21

20 Interest on long-term borrowings

995

5,136

1,105

1,333

1,355

1,343 Total interest expense

7,637

32,735

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046 Net interest income

18,073

68,113

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016 Credit loss expense/(credit)























Loans

679

2,345

480

480

728

657 Debt securities held to maturity

-

43

-

43

-

- Off balance sheet credit exposures

200

355

237

(13)

132

(1) Provision for credit losses

879

2,743

717

510

860

656 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

17,194

65,370

17,270

16,893

15,847

15,360 Other operating income























Net gains on investments, available for sale

-

97

-

97

-

- Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

86

533

132

163

146

92 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

46

(228)

(229)

1

-

- Net gains/(losses)

132

402

(97)

261

146

92 Other Income























Service charges on deposit accounts

547

2,255

568

563

577

547 Other service charges

189

845

207

218

214

206 Trust department

2,554

9,824

2,667

2,448

2,386

2,323 Debit card income

931

4,057

1,173

980

983

921 Bank owned life insurance

539

1,408

364

355

348

341 Brokerage commissions

382

1,445

308

346

370

421 Other

66

332

43

164

62

63 Total other income

5,208

20,166

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822 Total other operating income

5,340

20,568

5,233

5,335

5,086

4,914 Other operating expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

8,201

29,347

7,108

7,589

7,319

7,331 FDIC premiums

279

1,051

273

266

267

245 Equipment

521

2,217

559

515

565

578 Occupancy

725

2,860

817

679

675

689 Data processing

1,664

6,243

1,623

1,517

1,600

1,503 Marketing

234

904

288

182

196

238 Professional services

569

2,449

745

639

589

476 Contract labor

166

634

178

127

166

163 Telephone

96

380

97

89

96

98 Other real estate owned

123

2,235

1,866

69

208

92 Investor relations

60

306

55

57

132

62 Contributions

65

344

120

90

78

56 Other

989

4,435

1,140

1,167

1,083

1,045 Total other operating expenses

13,692

53,405

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576 Income before income tax expense

8,842

32,533

7,634

9,242

7,959

7,698 Provision for income tax expense

2,179

8,018

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892 Net Income $ 6,663 $ 24,515 $ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 Basic net income per share $ 1.03 $ 3.78 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Diluted net income per share $ 1.03 $ 3.77 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,483

6,490

6,499

6,496

6,489

6,474 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,494

6,504

6,510

6,508

6,506

6,490 Dividends declared per share $ 0.26 $ 0.96 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures















The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under

generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP

financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial

position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the

most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the

United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial

measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in

addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-

GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be

viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to

be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets in 2026.



Three months ended March 31,





2026

2025

(in thousands, except for per share amount)













Net income - as reported

$ 6,663

$ 5,806

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(46)



-

Income tax effect of adjustments



11



-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,628

$ 5,806

















Basic and diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.02

$ 0.89





































As of or for the three months ended





March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

Per Share Data













Basic net income per share - as reported

$ 1.03

$ 0.90

Basic net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.02

$ 0.90

Diluted net income per share - as reported

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.02

$ 0.89

Basic book value per share

$ 31.84

$ 28.40

Adjusted basic book value per share (1) - non-GAAP

$ 31.83

$ 28.40

Diluted book value per share

$ 31.78

$ 28.42

Tangible book value per share

$ 30.08

$ 26.55

Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 30.02

$ 26.47

















Basic book value per share - as reported

$ 31.84

$ 28.40

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-

Adjusted basic book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 31.83

$ 28.40

















Diluted book value per share - as reported

$ 31.78

$ 28.40

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01)



-

Adjusted diluted book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 31.77

$ 28.40























As of or for the three months ended

Significant Ratios:











March 31,







2026

2025

Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.29 %



1.19 %

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01 %)



-

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.28 %



1.19 %

















Return on Average Equity - as reported



13.06 %



12.83 %

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.07 %)



-

Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



12.99 %



12.83 %









Three Months Ended







March 31,







2026

2025



(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate



Assets



































Loans

$ 1,483,206



22,513

6.16 % $ 1,483,151



21,768

5.95 %

Investment Securities:



































Taxable



290,835



1,885

2.63 %

284,303



1,763

2.51 %

Non taxable



7,498



105

5.68 %

6,524



81

5.04 %

Total



298,333



1,990

2.71 %

290,827



1,844

2.57 %

Federal funds sold



128,969



1,169

3.68 %

41,750



384

3.73 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



4,234



23

2.20 %

8,488



15

0.72 %

Other interest earning assets



4,219



72

6.92 %

5,774



100

7.02 %

Total earning assets



1,918,961



25,767

5.45 %

1,829,990



24,111

5.34 %

Allowance for credit losses



(21,654)













(18,413)













Non-earning assets



201,510













165,125













Total Assets

$ 2,098,817











$ 1,976,702













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Deposits



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 396,375

$ 1,668

1.71 % $ 373,903

$ 1,652

1.79 %

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



548,853



3,675

2.72 %

464,151



3,547

3.10 %

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



168



1

2.41 %

134



1

3.03 %

Savings deposits



159,673



38

0.10 %

171,517



43

0.10 %

Time deposits - retail



150,022



924

2.50 %

144,519



1,046

2.94 %

Time deposits - brokered



31,111



325

4.24 %

36,041



394

4.43 %

Total deposits



1,286,202



6,631

2.09 %

1,190,265



6,683

2.28 %

Short-term borrowings



18,588



11

0.24 %

23,053



20

0.35 %

Long-term borrowings



87,262



995

4.62 %

120,929



1,343

4.50 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,392,052



7,637

2.22 %

1,334,247



8,046

2.45 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits



466,475













427,518













Other liabilities



33,383













31,474













Shareholders' Equity



206,907













183,463













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,098,817











$ 1,976,702













Net interest income and spread







$ 18,130

3.23 %





$ 16,065

2.89 %

Net interest margin













3.83 %











3.56 %

SOURCE First United Corporation