Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has recently received a Mines Act mineral exploration permit for its Wildcat Property in British Columbia, marking a significant milestone in advancing the project. The permit authorizes the Company to undertake up to 40 kilometres of induced polarization (IP) ground geophysical surveying and up to 50 sonic overburden or diamond drill hole sites over a five-year period. This approval provides TICO with the flexibility to execute a multi-phase exploration program designed to evaluate and advance priority targets across the property.





Figure 1. Regional Map of the Wildcat Property

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As part of its 2026 exploration strategy, the Company is planning to conduct aeromagnetic and ground-based induced polarization surveys over a 6 square kilometer target area that are identified through a multi-element soil geochemical anomaly discovered in 2022. These surveys are expected to refine drill targets and enhance the understanding of subsurface mineralization potential.

The Company also announces that it is correcting the exercise price of the stock options (the "Options") previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2026. The Company previously disclosed that the Options were exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share. The exercise price was incorrectly stated, and the Company confirms that it intended for the Options to be granted in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange at the correct exercise price of $0.35 per common share. All other terms of the Options remain unchanged. At the time of the grant of the Options, there was no material undisclosed information relating to the Company.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and activities at the Wildcat Property; the scope, timing and execution of geophysical surveys and drilling programs; the potential to advance and develop the Wildcat Property; and the Company's broader exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs; the availability of financing; favorable market conditions; and the receipt of any required regulatory or third-party approvals. While the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; operational risks; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293452

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.