Latest report from the International Energy Agency says last year's 600 TWh increase in solar PV was the largest-ever electricity generation increase by any source in one year, outside of periods of post-crisis recovery.Solar generated an additional 600 TWh of electricity in 2025, taking its total generation to around 2,800 TWh, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). The agency's Global Energy Review 2026 says solar's total generation in 2025 was more than double its output in 2022, bringing solar's share of total global electricity generation to over 8%. ...

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