UK solar plants without fixed-price contracts will be offered voluntary long-term fixed-price agreements under a new "Wholesale Contracts for Difference" regime from 2026. The policy seeks to reduce exposure to volatile wholesale prices driven by gas.UK solar plants without a fixed-price contract will be offered a new voluntary long-term agreement as part of a broader push by the government to try and reduce energy bills for consumers. The new "Wholesale Contracts for Difference" regime will apply to all renewable energy technologies and will be introduced as a voluntarily offer later in 2026, ...

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