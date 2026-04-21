The Chinese company says the new product targets long-duration storage, grid support, and GWh-scale deployment.From ESS News alian Rongke Power introduced what it described as the world's highest-power single vanadium flow battery storage system in Beijing, positioning the new product for long-duration storage projects tied to renewable energy bases, grid-side peak shaving, and microgrids. According to a statement by the company that the new product is named TPower2000, rated at 2 MW/8 MWh, and Rongke to see it as a step toward more standardized, GWh-scale delivery of vanadium flow systems. Rongke ...

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