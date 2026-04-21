Expansion builds on North American program success and brings flexible invoicing and net terms to Aventon's growing retailer network in Europe

TreviPay, a global B2B payments infrastructure partner, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Aventon to support the launch of the Aventon Payment Terms program in Germany. Building on the success of Aventon's existing program in the US and Canada, the new offering will give qualified B2B buyers in Germany access to invoicing and flexible payment terms designed to make purchasing easier and more predictable.

As Aventon enters the German market and expands its presence in Europe, TreviPay will serve as the exclusive provider of payment terms for Aventon's B2B buyers. The program is designed to help Aventon's retail partners buy more confidently and manage working capital more effectively, while supporting the brand's long-term growth in a new geography. By offering trade credit through TreviPay, Aventon can give retailers greater purchasing flexibility and strengthen its ability to compete in a dynamic market.

TreviPay research shows 78% of B2B buyers say offering invoicing is necessary for a seamless purchasing experience, underscoring the importance of flexible payment terms as Aventon expands into a new market.

"Payments and invoicing play an important role in how manufacturers build trust with their dealer networks and grow in new markets," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "As Aventon expands into Germany, offering flexible payment options helps remove friction from the buying process and gives retailers a more predictable way to manage purchases. It's a practical way to support growth while building stronger business relationships."

The expansion reflects the strength of the existing relationship between Aventon and TreviPay, as well as the adoption and repeat purchase behavior seen in the current North American program. With experience supporting clients operating across Europe, TreviPay can help Aventon extend the same B2B payment experience to German buyers as it continues its international growth.

"We are excited to partner with TreviPay, a highly experienced expert in the field, to accompany our expansion into the European market," said Oliver Hensche, B2B Sales Director, Europe. "TreviPay provides our dealer network with flexible B2B payment solutions and a seamless, transparent invoicing process."

Through TreviPay's program, Aventon can extend invoicing and flexible payment terms to qualified B2B buyers in Germany, backed by TreviPay's underwriting and A/R decisioning, as the brand expands into Europe.

To learn more about how TreviPay supports B2B invoicing and payments, visit www.TreviPay.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay, The Pay by Invoice Company, is the global B2B payments infrastructure partner for manufacturers, retailers, travel companies and banks. With our fully managed platform, intelligent apps, and 40 years of buyer intelligence, we help buyers buy, and sellers grow and get paid faster. Behind the scenes, we streamline the order-to-cash process, from fast customer onboarding and predictive marketing to smart invoicing and settlement, all powered by AI that improves with every transaction. The result is fewer errors, higher AOV and guaranteed DSO. Enabling more than $8B in global trade annually, TreviPay operates in 35 countries and was named a Leader for Embedded Payment Applications by IDC and a top vendor in cash application by The Hackett Group. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

About Aventon

Aventon was founded in 2013 in Brea, California. What began as a passion for bicycle racing has grown into one of the top electric bike brands in North America. Aventon blends advanced technology, thoughtful design, and a premium riding experience to redefine what modern adventure can be. With teams around the world and a continued focus on innovation, Aventon is shaping the future of two wheeled mobility.

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