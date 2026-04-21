Mobile-First UC Offering Designed for Shared Devices, Shift-Based Teams, and Multi-Location Retail Operations Launches for the UK at Retail Technology Show 2026

Solving the problem of communication tools being designed for desk-based workers, not mobile retail workers, 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, is using its presence at the Retail Technology Show 2026 to make its UK debut of Retail Nationwide a unified communications offering built specifically for how store teams actually work.

Retail Nationwide addresses a structural mismatch that costs UK retailers daily. Most enterprise communication tools were designed for office staff with assigned phones and fixed desks. Retail doesn't work that way. When a call comes in, the nearest available person should be able to answer it but most current setups aren't configured for that. The result is missed calls, inconsistent responsiveness, and IT teams managing the fallout across dozens or hundreds of locations.

Retail Nationwide is built around how stores actually operate. Calls ring across all connected devices, whoever is available answers. Configuration is standardised across locations, reducing provisioning time when new stores open.

Each licence works with a desk phone plus up to five shared mobile or tablet devices, so the store environment is covered without requiring individual licences for every staff member.

"UK retailers are managing more complexity with leaner teams than ever with staff helping customers, dealing with online orders, trying to answer queries across multiple channels, and so much more," said Michelle Kelly, Retail Expert at 8x8, Inc. "The communication infrastructure many stores are running on wasn't built for that. It was built for a world where everyone has a desk and phone and has been shoehorned into retail, resulting in a poor employee and customer experience. Retail Nationwide changes all that and has a pricing model that reflects the retail reality."

8x8 will be attending Retail Technology Show 2026 alongside channel partner Global Telecom Networks (GTN).

"What we hear consistently from UK retailers is that their frontline teams are difficult to reach and expensive to equip," said Vipool Umaria, Chief Operations Officer at Global Telecom Networks. "The licensing model alone creates friction staff turnover, licences go unused, IT has to keep pace with store changes. Retail Nationwide cuts through all of that. It's a model built around how retail actually staffs and operates and that attention to detail in the industry is why we are working with 8x8."

Retail-specific solutions designed to drive measurable outcomes

In addition to Retail Nationwide, 8x8 will showcase retail-focused solutions that help businesses increase conversion, improve post-purchase experiences, and build lasting customer relationships, including:

8x8 Aftersale Assist helps retailers resolve issues faster after purchase by using AI-powered self-service and one-way video support, improving customer satisfaction while reducing avoidable returns and support costs.

8x8 Sales Assist helps sales teams engage customers more effectively with AI-driven insights and guided conversations, improving efficiency, increasing personalization, and driving repeat purchases and loyalty.

8x8 will also demonstrate its core retail communication capabilities, including MDM integration for large-scale device management, support for shared handheld devices with simplified store-associate onboarding, centralized remote configuration for consistent multi-site communication, and a dedicated managed version of the 8x8 Work app optimized for MDM-based deployments.

More information on 8x8's retail solutions can be found at https://www.8x8.com/solutions/retail. 8x8 will be at Stand G22 at the Retail Technology Show at the ExCel London.

8x8, Inc. is committed to the responsible use of artificial intelligence and the protection of customer data. The 8x8 Platform for CX is developed and operated in accordance with established security standards, applicable compliance frameworks, and internal governance policies, including privacy-by-design principles that safeguard personal data on the 8x8 platform. Full details are available at trust.8x8.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Global Telecom Networks (GTN)

GTN provides seamless global telecom services that help businesses simplify management and procurement through a single, integrated solution. For additional information, visit https://globaltelecomnetworks.com, or follow GTN on LinkedIn.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities and availability of Retail Nationwide in the UK market, anticipated customer benefits from Retail Nationwide's unified communications features, the expected advantages of 8x8 Aftersale Assist and Sales Assist AI-powered solutions, and 8x8's plans for the Retail Technology Show 2026. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to 8x8's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. 8x8 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Copyright 2026 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

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