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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Applexus Technologies Private Limited: Absoft Completes Brand Integration and Officially Becomes Applexus Limited

Name change marks the natural progression of the 2024 acquisition, uniting two leading SAP consultancies under one global brand

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applexus, a global SAP Gold Partner specialising in business consulting and technology services, today announced that its UK subsidiary, Absoft Limited, has been officially renamed Applexus Limited. The name change marks the completion of the brand integration following Applexus's acquisition of Absoft in May 2024. This unites two highly complementary SAP consulting businesses under a single identity, creating a stronger and more cohesive platform for clients, partners, and employees across the UK, Europe, and globally.

"When we brought Absoft and Applexus together in 2024, we did so with a clear vision: to build a differentiated SAP partner with deep expertise, global reach, and a commitment to innovation," said Sam Mathew, CEO of Applexus. "Over the past two years, we have combined our teams, integrated our service lines, and strengthened our joint capabilities. This name change is the natural next step - it signals to the market that we are one team and one brand."

The name change is a legal rebranding only, and clients will continue to work with the same trusted team of consultants, project managers, and account directors.

Since coming together in May 2024, Applexus and Absoft have worked as one team to build a stronger consulting powerhouse for the UK and European markets. The two organisations have fully integrated their leadership, delivery, and go-to-market functions, aligning on a single operating model. This combines Absoft's 30+ years of deep SAP expertise in the UK with Applexus's global delivery network and cross-industry experience across retail, manufacturing, oil & gas, consumer goods, and technology.

"Since becoming part of the Applexus family in 2024, our clients in the UK and Europe have already been benefiting from the combined strengths of both organisations. This name change simply makes official what has been true in practice - we are one team, operating under one brand, with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional SAP solutions," said Keith Davidson, VP & Head of UK Operations, Applexus Limited (formerly Absoft).

About Applexus

Applexus Technologies Inc. is a global Intelligent Enterprise Partner delivering transformations across SAP, Business AI, and Data & Analytics, helping organisations become intelligent, autonomous enterprises. For more information, visit www.applexus.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002966/Applexus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/absoft-completes-brand-integration-and-officially-becomes-applexus-limited-302747697.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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