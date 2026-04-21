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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 10:38
87,80 Euro
-0,90 % -0,80
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NASDAQ-100
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PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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87,4088,2011:54
87,8088,2011:54
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Temu Voted Top International Marketplace in Portugal Based on Consumer Satisfaction

LISBON, Portugal, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been ranked No. 1 in the "International Marketplaces" category of Portugal's 2026 Recommended Brand (Marca Recomendada) awards.

The Marca Recomendada is an annual list run by Portal da Queixa by Consumers Trust, Portugal's largest consumer complaints and brand reputation platform, where consumers file complaints and rate how well companies resolve them. Winners are determined entirely by consumer ratings - not by brand submissions, jury panels or name recognition.

Temu took the top spot in its category, based on its track record of responding to Portuguese consumers' complaints and inquiries throughout 2025.

"The Marca Recomendada distinction is a clear indicator of trust and performance, highlighting brands that consistently respond to consumer needs and demonstrate a strong commitment to improving customer experience," said Sónia Lage Lourenço, CEO of Portal da Queixa by Consumers Trust, adding that the recognition reflects the voice of consumers throughout the year based on consistent feedback.

"It is a unique distinction in the Portuguese market, as it does not rely on juries or criteria of notoriety, but rather on the real work of brands in providing the best possible customer service, which is reflected in their genuine consumer ratings," she said. "In the International Marketplaces category, Temu stood out in 2025 for its performance in responding to and addressing consumer concerns."

Temu launched in Portugal in May 2023 and began onboarding local sellers in 2024. Since its launch, the company has focused on direct consumer engagement and timely responses to inquiries on Portal da Queixa.

The Marca Recomendada recognition analyzed over 18,000 brands across 337 categories, with winners determined by each brand's 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Index (IS), a score calculated from consumer feedback on response times and how effectively brands resolve complaints.

"We are honored to receive this recognition in Portugal," said a Temu spokesperson. "We see it as encouragement to keep improving the customer experience and continue delivering better service to our customers in Portugal."

According to an IPSOS survey commissioned by Temu, global consumers cite affordability and product variety as the primary reasons for choosing the platform, with nearly 80% rating Temu as offering excellent or good value for money.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960278/LGGO_PT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-voted-top-international-marketplace-in-portugal-based-on-consumer-satisfaction-302747224.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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