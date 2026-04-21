Hayward, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Ontrack Moving (USDOT #2551548), an asset-based direct carrier operating across the San Francisco Bay Area and the Greater Phoenix area, is expanding its presence in the Phoenix metropolitan market. The company continues to grow its operations with company-owned trucks and full-time crews, strengthening its ability to complete moves without relying on third parties.

Ontrack Moving Expands in Phoenix, Reinforcing Direct Carrier Model with No Brokers or Subcontractors Involved

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Founded in 2010 in the Bay Area with a single truck, Ontrack Moving has developed into a multi-market operation serving both California and Arizona. The company provides residential, commercial, long-distance, and specialty moving services, including office relocations, laboratory moves, and fine art transport. Ontrack Moving operates under proprietary protocols developed in-house, including Thermal-Staging for California-to-Arizona transit and a Phase-Shift sequence for phased office relocations that maintain business uptime.

Unlike many moving companies that broker jobs to third-party carriers, Ontrack Moving operates as a direct carrier. Every move is handled by its own crews and equipment from start to finish, without handoffs between providers. The company maintains a $10,000,000 Combined Protection Tower covering general liability, workers compensation, and commercial auto, and holds a 0% Federal Out-of-Service Rate under FMCSA inspection. This structure allows for greater consistency, accountability, and control throughout the entire relocation process.

"In the moving industry, service is the product. If you don't control the service from start to finish, you can't stand behind the result," said Pablo Giordano, founder of Ontrack Moving. "That's the issue with broker-based models, the job gets passed between companies. We handle every move with our own crews and equipment from origin to destination."

The expansion in Phoenix reflects continued migration and business activity along the California-to-Arizona corridor, with the Peoria, Arizona operation now handling residential moves across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Glendale, Peoria, and Surprise, as well as long-distance relocations from the Bay Area into the Phoenix metro. By increasing its presence in both regions, Ontrack Moving can coordinate moves more efficiently along this corridor while maintaining direct oversight of each project.

The company is known for managing multi-day projects, phased office relocations, and long-distance moves that require detailed planning and execution. Because the same crew and company equipment are used throughout the move, clients benefit from a more controlled and predictable experience.

With growing demand in the Phoenix market, Ontrack Moving is increasing capacity while maintaining its standards for crew training, equipment quality, and operational oversight. The company's focus remains on scaling without compromising service quality.

As more customers become aware of the differences between broker-based operations and direct carriers, demand continues to shift toward companies that maintain full control of their services. Ontrack Moving's expansion reflects that shift, emphasizing reliability, accountability, and consistency across every move.

About Ontrack Moving

Ontrack Moving is an asset-based moving company serving the San Francisco Bay Area and the Greater Phoenix area. Founded in 2010 by Pablo Giordano, the company owns its trucks and employs its crews directly, providing residential, commercial, long-distance, office, laboratory, and fine art moving services. Operating under USDOT #2551548 and California license CAL-T190721, Ontrack Moving maintains a 0% Federal Out-of-Service Rate under FMCSA inspection and carries a $10,000,000 Combined Protection Tower for general liability, workers compensation, and commercial auto. The company is headquartered in Hayward, California (CA LLC) with a second operation in Peoria, Arizona (AZ LLC).

Ontrack Moving Expands in Phoenix, Reinforcing Direct Carrier Model with No Brokers or Subcontractors Involved

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Source: Plentisoft