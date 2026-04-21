Researchers in the United Kingdom developed a scheduling model for residential heat pumps that reduces electricity costs while maintaining thermal comfort under dynamic tariffs and uncertain rooftop PV generation. It optimizes when to use grid power, PV energy, and building thermal storage.A group of researchers from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom has developed a scheduling model for residential heat pump operation that reportedly minimizes electricity costs while maintaining thermal comfort under time-varying tariffs and uncertain PV power generation. "In scenarios with dynamic tariffs, ...

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