d-wise (an Instem company), a leader in statistical computing infrastructure and clinical trial transparency, today announced the appointment of Christine Oliver as its President. Christine brings over two decades of executive leadership in clinical technology, most recently serving as CEO of Beaconcure, an AI company focused on automating the clinical data validation process in biometrics. Prior to that, she served as CEO of endpoint Clinical, a market leader in randomization and trial supply management.

Strengthening Leadership to Drive Clinical Impact

Christine Oliver's appointment comes at a defining moment for d-wise. Following the relaunch of the d-wise brand in early 2026, the company is entering its next chapter with a sharpened mission: to build the trust infrastructure that gives the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations access to the best tools, languages, and methods that this era of drug development demands.

"Christine is precisely the right leader for this chapter of d-wise's story," said Vik Krishnan, CEO of Instem. "She has spent her career building clinical technology organizations that lead industry transformation and earn the trust of the people who depend on them most and trust, at its core, is what d-wise has always been about."

Under her leadership, d-wise will focus on expanding its strategic impact for customers, accelerating growth, and delivering high-value solutions that improve clinical data quality, streamline processes, and support faster, more confident decision-making.

Enabling the Future of Clinical Development

"The infrastructure underpinning drug development is at an inflection point," said Christine Oliver. "Multi-language computing, open-source adoption, AI-driven validation the tools are ready. d-wise has spent two decades building the trust to deploy them. My goal is to make that trust infrastructure the foundation every pharmaceutical company, biotech, and CRO builds their next chapter on."

About d-wise

Founded in 2003 and now part of Instem, d-wise is a leader in statistical computing infrastructure and clinical trial transparency, serving pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and medical device companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.instem.com/solutions/clinical-trial-analytics

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Discovery, Study Management, Regulatory Submission, and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision-making, leading to safer and more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and takes pride in localized support for its diverse client base. Instem has been an ARCHIMED company since 2023.

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Press Contact

Mike Thurogood, VP Global Marketing: mike.thurogood@instem.com