Lobe Sciences Ltd. Engages Massive Intelligence Pty Ltd for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Massive Intelligence Pty Ltd ("Massive Intelligence") to provide investor relations and corporate communications services.

Pursuant to an engagement letter dated April 15th 2026, the Company has retained Massive Intelligence for an initial term of three (3) months, commencing April 15, 2026, with the option to renew for a further six (6) months subject to written agreement of the parties.

Massive Intelligence will provide investor relations and promotional services on behalf of the Company, including the development of investor materials and corporate communications content, distributed via social media channels, email and press releases. The Company will pay Massive Intelligence a fixed monthly cash retainer over the course of the engagement. During the initial three-month term, this equates to a total of US$11,800, paid in monthly installments. If the agreement is renewed, the Company will commit an additional US$31,500 over the subsequent six-month period, also paid monthly. No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with this engagement

Massive Intelligence is arm's length to Lobe Sciences. To the Company's knowledge, neither Massive Intelligence nor any of its directors, officers, or employees currently holds any securities of the Company or has any right or intent to acquire such securities, other than securities that may be purchased through the open market. Massive Intelligence is not a registered dealer or adviser under applicable securities legislation.

Massive Intelligence is based in Melbourne, Australia. The lead representative for Massive Intelligence is Angus Kennelly, Managing Director, who can be reached at angus@massiveintelligence.com.au or +61 413 541 301.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE)

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is pursuing strategic development through its subsidiaries, including a majority interest in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary Applied Lipid Technologies Inc. (Formerly Altemia, Inc.).

About Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynaptec is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. Cynaptec's initial development program is focused on the use of its proprietary L-130 (psilocin mucate) compound for treatment of the significant unmet medical needs of patients with Chronic Cluster Headache, with an additional preliminary proof-of-concept to assess potential utility for substance use disorders. Cynaptec is 64% owned by Lobe.

About L-130 (psilocin mucate)

L-130 is a novel, patented, oral, stable analog of psilocin, the active metabolite of the prodrug psilocybin, designed to enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, which has been identified as having therapeutic potential in a variety of neurological conditions. Whereas conventional psilocin is an unstable compound that has been challenging for the industry to develop as a standalone pharmaceutical, L-130's stability and bioavailability profile, and associated safety and efficacy signals, suggest the potential for prescription drug development in a variety of neurological and psychiatric indications.

About Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc.

Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lobe Sciences Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel lipid therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing S-100, a complex lipid, self-emulsifying oral dosage formulation, as a drug candidate for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Patents covering the formulation have been issued, with additional applications pending. A Phase 2a clinical program may commence in early 2027. Applied Lipid Technologies was previously known as Altemia, Inc.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: anticipated scope and benefits of investor relations and corporate communications services to be provided by Massive Intelligence; the anticipated term, renewal, and cost of the engagement; and the Company's clinical development plans and timelines are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the engagement of Massive Intelligence will proceed on the terms described herein; that the services provided will support the Company's investor relations and corporate communications objectives; and that the Company will have sufficient resources to fund the engagement.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the engagement may not achieve the anticipated benefits; that the engagement may be terminated early or not renewed; and that the Company's clinical development plans may be delayed or may not proceed as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-ltd.-engages-massive-intelligence-pty-ltd-for-investor-relations-and-co-1158963