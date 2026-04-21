AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds the weekly average electricity price was above €95 ($111.70)/MWh last week in all major European markets except France, Portugal and Spain. These three countries each set new records for solar energy production for a day in April last Friday, recording 145 GWh, 26 GWh and 213 GWh respectively. Weekly average electricity prices increased across the major European markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, despite TTF gas futures prices reaching their lowest settlement since February. The Spanish consultancy found ...

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