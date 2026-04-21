Vanta unveils speaker lineup for its third annual GRC community conference in London

Vanta, the leading Agentic Trust Platform, today announced the speaker lineup for VantaCon UK 2026, its third annual UK community conference on 7 May in London. VantaCon UK will feature keynotes, fireside discussions and collaborative breakout sessions that bring together security and AI experts and the broader GRC community.

To write the future of GRC in the age of AI, VantaCon will include CISOs, founders and security leaders from Synthesia, Intercom, Dashlane, Nando's Group, Aikido Security and more including:

Vanta Product Keynote Vanta's Agentic Trust Platform product vision presented by Christina Cacioppo, CEO and Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer.





Keynote: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Governance, Risk and Trust Verity Harding, Founder, Formation Advisory; Director of the AI Geopolitics Project; Cambridge University's Bennett School; and former Global Head of Public Policy, Google DeepMind; explores the increasingly important role of trust in the modern world of AI.





Fireside Chat: A conversation with Christina Cacioppo and Jason Kirk Jason Kirk, CISO, Nando's Group, joins Christina to discuss the evolution of compliance and risk management from a reactive, manual cost center into a proactive, automated function that enables trust, growth, and resilience.





CISOs on AI: How Europe's Top Security Leaders Are Using AI to Strengthen Their Security Posture Top CISOs share where AI is already paying off-from smarter operations to sharper decision-making-and practical ways to prioritize AI investments and measure what's working. This panel features Thibault Candebat, CISO, Intercom; Martin Tschammer, Head of Security, Synthesia; Joanna Chen, CISO, Dashlane; and Jadee Hanson, CISO, Vanta.





Risk, Attackers and AI: Staying a Step Ahead AI is transforming security and compliance-and as new risks and attacks emerge, so does the need for increased regulation. In this panel, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Executive Director, Secure Horizons, leads a discussion with Willem Delbare, Founder CEO, Aikido Security, and Guy Podjarny, Founder, Tessl, on enhancing security to predict threats, strengthen assurance and build resilient security postures in a shifting environment.



Taking place on 7 May in London, VantaCon UK platinum sponsors include A-LIGN, Agency, Cognisys, Insight Assurance, RISCPoint and Workstreet, and gold sponsors include Advantage Partners, Aikido Security, Prescient Security and Sensiba. For more information and to register for VantaCon UK, visit: https://www.vanta.com/vantacon/uk.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading Agentic Trust Platform that helps over 15,000 businesses earn and prove trust. Companies including Atlassian, Duolingo, Golden State Warriors, Icelandair, Ramp and Synthesia rely on Vanta to earn and prove trust continuously.

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