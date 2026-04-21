New appointments underscore retail technology company's growing momentum and commitment to delivering modern in-store technology to retailers worldwide

Jumpmind, a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced it has added three seasoned retail industry experts to its management team to support its expanding global footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

These new hires underscore Jumpmind's international momentum as retailers worldwide seek to modernize their in-store technology with its cloud-native, mobile-first point of service (POS) platform.

Joining the Jumpmind EMEA team are:

James Kelly, Vice President, Strategic Accounts Kelly brings 20+ years of experience and was previously Regional Vice President of Sales for UK Ireland at Oracle Retail. At Jumpmind, Kelly will work in close collaboration with Jumpmind's EMEA team to introduce its enterprise commerce platform to leading retailers across the region, building high-value partnerships and meaningful consulting engagements.

Kelly brings 20+ years of experience and was previously Regional Vice President of Sales for UK Ireland at Oracle Retail. At Jumpmind, Kelly will work in close collaboration with Jumpmind's EMEA team to introduce its enterprise commerce platform to leading retailers across the region, building high-value partnerships and meaningful consulting engagements. Lee Clinton, Director, Retail Transformation - A former Senior Product Architect at Oracle Retail, Clinton will drive retail transformation strategies across the EMEA region, partnering with retailers to adopt seamless omnichannel experiences.

- A former Senior Product Architect at Oracle Retail, Clinton will drive retail transformation strategies across the EMEA region, partnering with retailers to adopt seamless omnichannel experiences. Florent Perrillon, Director, Solution Engineering - With more than a decade of experience leading digital transformation initiatives, pre-sales engagements and large-scale technical integrations across retail and SaaS sectors, Perrillon will oversee solution engineering across EMEA and APAC, helping retailers design and implement Jumpmind deployments.

"Demand for Jumpmind solutions is accelerating globally as more retailers invest in store transformations to meet the demands of the modern consumer," said Joe Corbin, Jumpmind CEO. "We're building a world-class Jumpmind team in Europe, and each of these leaders bring a wealth of regional expertise, cultural understanding and retail technology experience crucial to scale our operations and support across Europe, the Middle East and APAC. I'm excited to welcome James, Lee and Florent to the team."

These appointments follow significant international expansion for Jumpmind in recent years. The company was recently named a finalist in the 2026 Retail Systems Awards, recognized for excellence in both Point of Sale and Headless and Composable Commerce categories. Jumpmind also signed new customers including the Landmark Group and other leading international retailers, while continuing to expand its presence in North American with brands such as American Eagle Outfitters, Bath Body Works, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco and The Vitamin Shoppe.

"Jumpmind is a significant global retail technology player," said Kelly. "Retailers across the region are entering a new era of transformation, seeking technology that doesn't just keep pace but defines the future of the customer experience. I see tremendous opportunity for how Jumpmind and its truly modern, scalable, and flexible solutions are positioned to help them lead with innovation, elevate every interaction, and set a new standard for how retailers connect with their customers. I'm excited to hit the ground running and help grow our Europe, Middle East and APAC teams quickly."

"The legacy platforms European retailers have relied on for decades can't keep pace with the demands of modern commerce, and every penny of technology investment is being scrutinized," said Clinton. "What drew me to Jumpmind was its modern 'future-proof' architecture and ability to deliver fast, efficient migrations, with the flexibility retailers need to differentiate the in-store experience without accumulating technical debt. I look forward to helping retailers make that move with confidence."

"The EMEA and APAC markets represent a tremendous greenfield opportunity for Jumpmind," said Perillon. "Retailers across these regions are navigating very different regulatory environments, consumer cultures and technology maturity levels, and that's exactly where deep local expertise matters. I've followed Jumpmind for years and have always been impressed by what the team has built. I'm excited to grow Jumpmind's reach across the region and help retailers unlock the full value of next generation point of service."

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Bath Body Works, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

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