Synthflow AI, an enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations, has formed a strategic partnership with 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, to bring Synthflow next-generation AI agents to enterprise contact centers.

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Synthflow AI and 8x8 Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Agentic AI

This collaboration integrates Synthflow into the 8x8 Contact Center, automating self-service while enhancing agent support across AI calls, chat, and digital channels. The new technology helps joint customers avoid missing calls, ultimately converting more leads, empowering customers to increase their CSAT scores, and reducing operational costs. Additionally, customers can set up Al answering assistants without developer support.

The global voice AI market is expected to grow to $54 billion by 2033, and this partnership addresses the growing need for modern, enterprise-ready conversational AI. By replacing legacy point solutions, Synthflow enables joint customers to avoid long implementation cycles and complex setups. The platform delivers natural, human-like conversations with low latency, advanced interruption handling, memory capabilities, and support for over 30 languages. These features allow businesses to achieve faster resolution times and higher containment rates.

Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow, said: "Our partnership with 8x8 validates the strength of our agentic AI capabilities and the sophisticated framework we use. Having handled over 65 million voice interactions, we've seen firsthand the significant impact that transformative AI has on businesses in driving efficiency, satisfaction, and lowering costs.

"We give 8x8 and Synthflow customers an agile, innovation-focused alternative to legacy systems, making it easier than ever to transform customer interactions with intelligent automation at scale."

The integration provides a distinct competitive advantage in the cloud contact center market. The long-term strategic alignment also includes future roadmap initiatives, such as enabling 8x8 and its channel partners to resell Synthflow directly, alongside offering the platform to small and medium businesses through the 8x8 App Store.

Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc., said: "As consumers become increasingly comfortable engaging with AI agents, it's vital that our customers recognize this channel as a priority for seamless, effective customer engagement. By partnering with Synthflow, we're providing joint customers with the modern capabilities they need to help improve their satisfaction scores and quickly implement advanced voice automation."

To learn more about the partnership, read 8x8's blog post "From Enterprise AI to Everyone: Why We Partnered with Synthflow."

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is an enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations across phone and chat. Built for production environments, it combines agent orchestration with its own telephony infrastructure to deliver reliable performance, fast deployment, and full control over the end-to-end conversation flow. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow has processed over 65 million customer calls for more than 100 enterprise customers, including Freshworks and Thryv.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of the Synthflow AI and 8x8 partnership, anticipated improvements in customer engagement and satisfaction through AI-powered voice automation, the expected growth of the global voice AI market, the advantages of integrating Synthflow into the 8x8 Contact Center, and future roadmap initiatives including channel partner resale programs and the 8x8 App Store. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to 8x8's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. 8x8 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Copyright 2026 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

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