

MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Airbus Defence & Space, witnessed by YB Dato' Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.



Note of Understanding between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd & Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera, witnessed by YB Dato' Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia accompanied by YBhg. Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, Secretary General, MINDEF, Malaysia.



MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, witnessed by YB Dato' Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. ("GTA" or the "Company"), a Malaysian-based engine maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") and support service provider serving military and civil operators in Malaysia, and a Certified Maintenance Centre ("CMC") for Safran Helicopter Engines, today exchanged two Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Airbus Defence and Space ("Airbus DS")and Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia ("UPNM"), as well as a Note of Understanding ("NoU") with Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera ("PERHEBAT"). The signings were witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato' Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia.The MoUs reflect GTA's strategic focus on strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem through cross-border commercial cooperation, talent development, research partnerships and long-term capability building, aligned with evolving regional industry needs.GTA's MoU with Airbus DS will evaluate opportunities to develop Malaysia's military aircraft MRO capabilities and assess GTA as a potential Industrial Collaboration Programme ("ICP") beneficiary, which will advance local aerospace self-reliance, facilitateknowledge and capability transfer, and supply chain integration, pending approvals.Through its MoU with UPNM, GTA aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in research, innovation, talent development, and technical services. Areas of cooperation may include joint R&D, training and postgraduate pathways, technical advisory services, workshops and centres of expertise, as well as potential industry-on-campus initiatives, subject to approvals and separate agreements where required.GTA's NoU with PERHEBAT supports the career transition of retiring Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and veterans by providing industrial training, workplace exposure, and potential employment opportunities. The collaboration includes job-skills alignment, programme monitoring, and joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the employability and well-being of Veteran Angkatan Tentera Malaysia ("ATM").Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato Mohd Radzi, Executive Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd., said, "These MoUs mark an important step in strengthening GTA's role within the aerospace and defence ecosystem, not only as an engine support and MRO provider, but also as a long-term partner in capability development, talent cultivation and strategic collaboration."She added, "Together, these partnerships reflect our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient and future-ready platform for the industry.About Global Turbine Asia Sdn BhdGlobal Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd ("GTA") is an independent engine maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") and support service provider for military and civil engines in Malaysia. A Malaysian-based and a Certified Maintenance Centre ("CMC") for Safran Helicopter Engines, GTA was established in 2010 and provides a range of engine support solutions including Support By The Hour, AOG and helpline support, technical assistance, spare parts and tooling, global support package, standard exchange, repair and overhaul, and training. Based at the Helicopter Centre, Malaysia International Aerospace Centre, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, GTA also highlights certifications and approvals including DGTA Approved Maintenance Organization, CAAM Maintenance Organization Approval and EASA Part 145 Maintenance Organization Approval.For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/.Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.Distributed By: MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.For more information, please contact:Asyraf HakimiTel: +60 11-2377 4173Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.bizFor media enquiries and interview opportunities, please contact:Ameera HaniTel: +60 14-224 3296Email: ameera@mnairpr.comSource: Global Turbine Asia Sdn BhdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.