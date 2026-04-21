BICS is now a global provider of PSTN connectivity across 40+ countries, enabling enterprise customers to integrate reliable voice services within Google's suite of communication solutions.

International communications enabler BICS, a Proximus Global Company, has today announced an extension of its collaboration with Google that will enable enterprises to replace legacy phone systems with a fully cloud-based solution integrated directly into Google ecosystems.

By combining Google's communication and collaboration tools with BICS' global network infrastructure and expertise in cloud communications, enterprise customers can modernise their international voice and messaging systems, improving reliability, security, and scalability across their global operations.

The collaboration is particularly relevant for enterprises adopting Google Workspace and Google Cloud-based communication ecosystems, and multinational organisations requiring standardised Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) coverage across international markets. It also helps contact centres integrate cloud communication solutions into their customer engagement strategies.

Google will refer customers to BICS for full PSTN replacement and cloud-based numbering services across more than 40 countries, with simple onboarding via Google's referral pathway. Google's software operates over BICS' telephony layer, providing a "bring your own carrier" approach. For example, if a customer chooses to use Google Voice, the calls run over BICS' network, using BICS' numbers and voice services behind the scenes.

Seckin Arikan, CEO, Proximus Global: "Partnering with Google to enhance cloud communications is a seismic moment for BICS and the culmination of years of hard work building industry-leading global networks. This agreement reinforces our role in enabling enterprise-grade voice connectivity across the world. It also shows the strategic importance of hyperscaler partnerships for seamless, cloud-based communication solutions. We are delighted to be one of Google's chosen few carriers trusted to bring our expertise to enterprise customers at a global scale."

With the new partnership, BICS joins the ranks of eight of the industry's largest carriers worldwide. BICS earned this distinction through proven global scale, which includes 450+ direct MNO relationships, 150+ million connected devices worldwide, and billions of voice and data interactions every month. Last year BICS was also independently recognised as a Champion Roaming Vendor by Kaleido Intelligence.

The new agreement will also include mutual visibility through dedicated landing pages on both BICS' and Google's websites.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere.

For more information visit proximusglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421055417/en/

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