Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the initial assay results received from its 2026 Drill Campaign ("Campaign") at the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project"). The Campaign includes 15,481 meters of drilling for 109 holes and consists of a combination of infill, expansion and geotechnical drilling. Gold and silver assay results from the 2025 and 2026 drill campaigns at Richmond Hill will be incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") being published in the second half of 2026.

Highlights from this update include:

Infill drill hole RH26C-388 intersected 1.42 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 5.97 g/t silver (Ag) over 64 meters (91 gram meters Au) and RH26C-396 intersected 2.37 g/t Au and 24.80 g/t Ag over 21.5 meters (51 gram meters Au). Many higher-grade gold mineralization intersections have been encountered in the 2025 and 2026 drill campaigns that exceed the average grade of 0.566 g/t Au published in the July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF"). These above average-grade intersections have the potential to positively impact mine sequencing within the PFS and are being considered in the current trade-off studies.

The initial assay results reported today are primarily from infill drilling in the northern portion of the Project designed to support reserve conversion planned for 2026. This drilling targets areas of previously defined near-surface mineralization where tighter drill spacing is expected to support conversion of inferred resources to the indicated resource category.

Over 75% of the total planned drilling for this year's Richmond Hill Campaign has been completed to date with 11,982 meters in 80 drill holes. Drilling productivity and assay turnaround times remain on track, and the Campaign is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold said, "We are pleased with the progress of the Campaign which is now advancing northeast to follow-up on higher-grade gold drill intercepts, as well as to conduct further resource expansion in the area. Upon completion of this resource drilling, we plan to commence geotechnical drilling in early May. The PFS will incorporate new assay information from over 350 drill holes from the 2025 and ongoing 2026 drill campaigns. This drilling represents up to approximately 30% new assay information relative to the mineral resource estimate published in the IACF, and it is expected to provide input for optimizing mine planning and sequencing. As we move toward completion of the PFS, we will illustrate Richmond Hill to be a technically robust, de-risked oxide heap leach gold project with a clear pathway to production."

Figure 1. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill drill results reported today in Table 1.

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Table 1. Richmond Hill Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4,5, 6

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Au

(g/t) g x m

Au Grade Ag

(g/t) g x m

Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Grade

Au (oz/ton) RH25R-001 76.2 89.9 13.7 0.85 12 4.01 55 250.0 295.0 45.0 0.025

150.9 157.0 6.1 0.53 3 3.49 21 495.0 515.0 20.0 0.016

202.7 207.3 4.6 0.81 4 7.37 34 665.0 680.0 15.0 0.024 RH25R-002 56.4 73.2 16.8 0.99 17 9.18 154 185.0 240.0 55.0 0.029

80.8 96.0 15.2 2.96 45 35.80 546 265.0 315.0 50.0 0.086 inc. 88.4 89.9 1.5 16.15 25 86.40 132 290.0 295.0 5.0 0.471

111.3 115.8 4.6 0.50 2 4.52 21 365.0 380.0 15.0 0.015 RH26C-363 64.8 80.1 15.3 0.92 14 25.52 391 212.6 262.8 50.2 0.027

90.2 101.4 11.2 0.73 8 3.50 39 296.0 332.8 36.8 0.021

113.8 117.7 3.9 1.43 6 7.14 28 373.3 386.0 12.7 0.042 RH26C-365 53.6 66.1 12.4 0.59 7 9.45 118 176.0 216.8 40.8 0.017 RH26C-366 108.9 112.1 3.2 2.13 7 3.97 13 357.2 367.8 10.6 0.062 RH26C-367 7.8 23.5 15.6 0.78 12 13.09 205 25.7 77.0 51.3 0.023 RH26C-368 2.0 11.0 9.0 1.74 16 21.66 195 6.4 36.0 29.6 0.051

16.9 25.8 8.9 0.63 6 7.29 65 55.4 84.6 29.2 0.018

29.1 45.9 16.9 0.61 10 5.73 97 95.4 150.7 55.3 0.018 RH26C-369 12.2 15.2 3.0 0.53 2 4.31 13 40.0 50.0 10.0 0.016

83.0 95.1 12.1 0.69 8 18.97 230 272.3 312.0 39.7 0.020 RH26C-370 47.5 60.6 13.0 1.25 16 4.12 54 156.0 198.7 42.7 0.036

87.8 92.0 4.2 0.60 2 3.53 15 288.1 301.8 13.7 0.017 RH26C-371 46.2 71.4 25.2 0.81 20 11.84 299 151.6 234.3 82.7 0.024

91.4 99.1 7.6 0.81 6 5.89 45 300.0 325.0 25.0 0.024

105.2 114.8 9.7 0.90 9 5.56 54 345.0 376.8 31.8 0.026 RH26C-372 0.0 8.2 8.2 0.59 5 2.83 23 0.0 27.0 27.0 0.017

117.8 126.7 8.9 1.48 13 8.19 73 386.5 415.6 29.1 0.043

156.3 163.7 7.4 1.23 9 3.04 23 512.7 537.0 24.3 0.036 RH26C-373 52.0 73.9 21.9 1.27 28 16.92 371 170.5 242.5 72.0 0.037

83.2 86.3 3.1 0.73 2 3.51 11 272.9 283.0 10.1 0.021 RH26C-374 10.2 18.9 8.7 0.99 9 6.12 53 33.6 62.0 28.4 0.029

23.8 30.5 6.7 0.72 5 6.15 41 78.2 100.1 21.9 0.021

64.5 68.5 4.1 0.73 3 4.34 18 211.5 224.8 13.3 0.021

80.3 84.4 4.1 0.57 2 3.36 14 263.6 277.0 13.4 0.017

135.5 151.1 11.1 0.65 7 14.00 155 444.7 495.6 36.4 0.019 RH26C-375 93.8 98.8 5.0 0.52 3 15.14 75 307.7 324.0 16.3 0.015

140.1 145.1 5.0 0.56 3 1.76 9 459.7 476.0 16.3 0.016 RH26C-376 70.7 97.7 27.0 1.07 29 14.61 394 232.0 320.6 88.6 0.031 RH26C-377 No Significant Results RH26C-378 76.1 79.9 3.8 0.68 3 3.01 11 249.7 262.2 12.5 0.020 RH26C-379 107.9 128.6 20.7 1.17 24 6.63 137 354.0 422.0 68.0 0.034

132.1 135.9 3.9 0.72 3 18.73 72 433.3 446.0 12.7 0.021 RH26C-380 No Significant Results RH26C-382 No Significant Results RH26C-383 11.1 15.5 4.4 0.65 3 5.80 25 36.4 50.8 14.4 0.019

33.0 45.6 12.6 0.69 9 2.80 35 108.2 149.6 41.4 0.020

83.3 88.3 5.0 1.21 6 7.37 37 273.4 289.8 16.4 0.035

139.6 142.9 3.3 1.81 6 70.47 232 458.0 468.8 10.8 0.053 RH26C-384 84.3 90.1 5.9 0.53 3 4.41 26 276.5 295.7 19.2 0.015

221.3 229.1 7.8 0.76 6 26.29 206 726.0 751.7 25.7 0.022 RH26C-385 114.1 124.1 9.9 0.56 6 58.75 582 374.5 407.0 32.5 0.016 RH26C-386 161.2 165.1 3.9 0.62 2 6.76 26 528.9 541.6 12.7 0.018

168.5 172.0 3.5 0.81 3 7.86 28 552.8 564.3 11.5 0.024

196.9 200.7 3.8 0.54 2 16.19 61 646.0 658.4 12.4 0.016

214.9 219.6 4.7 0.69 3 7.50 35 705.0 720.5 15.5 0.020

233.7 242.9 9.3 0.99 9 14.78 137 766.6 797.0 30.4 0.029 RH26C-388 0.0 9.3 9.3 0.76 7 6.15 57 0.0 30.6 30.6 0.022

24.0 87.2 64.0 1.42 91 5.97 382 78.6 286.0 207.4 0.041 RH26C-390 93.6 100.6 7.0 0.62 4 10.12 71 307.0 330.0 23.0 0.018

103.9 107.3 3.4 1.05 4 28.13 94 341.0 352.0 11.0 0.030

116.1 120.7 4.6 0.62 3 5.22 24 381.0 396.0 15.0 0.018 RH26C-391 4.8 24.6 19.8 0.79 16 6.65 132 15.8 80.8 65.0 0.023

45.1 52.9 7.8 0.55 4 6.65 52 147.9 173.6 25.7 0.016 RH26C-392 No Significant Results RH26C-395 21.5 25.6 4.1 1.92 8 3.56 14 70.7 84.0 13.3 0.056

50.9 54.6 3.7 4.07 15 1.89 7 167.0 179.0 12.0 0.119

125.0 134.1 9.1 1.59 15 9.83 90 410.0 440.0 30.0 0.046 RH26C-396 3.6 7.3 3.7 0.99 4 14.26 53 11.9 24.0 12.1 0.029

10.8 17.6 6.8 1.21 8 15.19 104 35.5 57.9 22.4 0.035

20.7 42.2 21.5 2.37 51 24.80 533 68.0 138.5 70.5 0.069 inc. 29.9 31.1 1.2 16.10 20 39.30 48 98.0 102.0 4.0 0.470 RH26C-397 83.0 103.0 20.1 1.15 23 4.66 93 272.2 338.0 65.8 0.034

127.6 148.0 20.4 1.84 38 6.69 137 418.7 485.7 67.0 0.054



The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade. The following monitoring water well holes drilled outside of the resource area for permitting has confirmed no significant gold mineralization: BG-GW-01, BG-GW-12, CC-GW-08, CC-GW-10, CC-GW-12B The following southeast infrastructure drill holes outside of the planned mining area has confirmed no significant gold mineralization: RH26C-362; RH26C-364



About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

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Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

William Gehlen, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-10626) with the AIPG , American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Senior Fellow with the SEG, and Senior Manager - Geology of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study, and/or permitting; and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

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Source: Dakota Gold Corp.