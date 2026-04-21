R SS(on) Typ. below 1mO delivering ultra-low on-resistance for battery protection circuits (PCMs)

below 1mO delivering ultra-low on-resistance for battery protection circuits (PCMs) 48% reduction in specific on-resistance (Rsp) and 185% improvement in current density compared to the previous generation

Designed to meet next-generation smartphone requirements for ultra-fast charging and high-efficiency battery protection

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX, "Magnachip") today announced the launch of two new 8th-generation Ultra Low-Ron 12V low-voltage (LV) MOSFETs designed for high-performance smartphone battery protection circuits (PCMs). These new products target next-generation smartphones, where ultra-fast charging and energy efficiency are increasingly critical, and represent an expansion of Magnachip's product lineup, strengthening its competitiveness in the mobile battery protection FET market. One of them is in mass production and is currently being supplied to a major global smartphone manufacturer, having demonstrated proven performance and reliability.

As smartphones incorporate advanced AI functionalities and increasingly high-performance applications, computational loads are rising, driving the importance of power efficiency and charging performance. As a result, MOSFETs used in battery protection circuits (PCMs) are required to deliver low on-resistance, high current density, and efficient performance within limited board space. In addition, the growing adoption of innovative form factors such as foldable and rollable devices further constrains circuit design space, increasing the importance of enhancing performance within the same footprint while reducing component count.

The new products are designed as main switching devices in smartphone battery protection circuits (PCMs), performing critical functions such as overcharge and over-discharge protection, as well as charge and discharge current control. They offer two key advantages:

First, by significantly reducing on-resistance within the same package size, the products minimize heat generation. For example, the MDWC12D013PERH achieves more than a 50% improvement in on-resistance (Rss(on)) compared to Magnachip's 7th-generation device of the same size, resulting in a temperature reduction of up to 10°C under identical test conditions. This reduced heat contributes to extended battery life and improved charging stability in smartphones.

Second, enhanced current density and pin-to-pin compatibility enable replacement and integration within existing circuit designs, reducing PCB footprint and the number of FETs required, which helps reduce production costs. This allows manufacturers to utilize the saved space for larger battery capacity or slimmer device designs.

The new products incorporate Magnachip's 8th-generation technology, utilizing a high-density trench cell structure. They reduce specific on-resistance (Rsp) by approximately 48% and improve current density by approximately 185% compared to the previous generation, achieving RSS(on) Typ. below 1mO.

According to Omdia, generative AI has emerged as a key trend in the technology market and is rapidly expanding, driven by the consumer (digital) segment. The market is projected to grow from approximately $7.7 billion in 2022 to $30.4 billion by 2028, with smartphones expected to account for a major share of applications.

In response to these market trends, Magnachip plans to introduce 22V Ultra Low-Ron products within the year, further expanding its LV MOSFET portfolio for high-performance mobile devices.

"Achieving low on-resistance and superior thermal performance within limited space is a key challenge in smartphone battery protection circuit design. Our 8th-generation Ultra Low-Ron 12V LV MOSFET is designed to address these requirements, delivering enhanced efficiency and reliability, and is expected to provide highly competitive technical value in this application. Leveraging our expertise in power semiconductor design and manufacturing, Magnachip will continue to enhance its product competitiveness across a wide range of applications, including mobile," said Hyuk Woo, CTO of Magnachip Semiconductor.

At PCIM Europe 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany (Hall 6, Booth 337), Magnachip will showcase its power semiconductor solutions, including these new products.

Magnachip's New 8th-generation LV MOSFETs Product VSS [V] RSS(on) [mO] @VGS=3.8V Package (mm) Max. Typ. MDWS12D012PERH 12 1.2 0.9 WLCSP (3.20 x 1.95) MDWC12D013PERH 12 1.2 0.9 WLCSP (2.98 x 1.49)

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About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal power semiconductor platform solutions for various applications, including industrial, automotive, communication, consumer and computing. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with about 45 years of operating history, owns a substantial number of registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

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